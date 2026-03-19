Young Woman Notices That Her Older Neighbor Is Watching And Recording Her, But The HOA Won’t Do Anything About It

Imagine living next to a neighbor who complains that you’re breaking the HOA rules when you’re not and then starts spying on you. Would you contact the HOA, the police or do nothing about it?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she’s not sure what to do. The neighbor’s behavior keeps getting creepier, and she really wants it to stop.

Keep reading for all the details.

Can I do anything about my nosey neighbor? I (25f) live in a townhouse community with an HOA. I understand my bylaws and I follow them. My neighbor (60-70f) is stalking me and has been since I moved in. I have guests park adjacent to my townhouse which is beside hers. She comes out and yells at my guests that they can’t park there. Bylaws say they can during the day.

But the neighbor doesn’t care.

She takes photos of their license plates. This has happened 2-3 times. I recently got a puppy. And granted, she barks. Never at night, only during the day and never for over 20 minutes. I’m training her to be better about separation.

This is weird.

I noticed her sitting in her car two days ago. I was sitting in mine to crate train the puppy inside. Probably 10 minutes. In this time, she backed out of her driveway, drove down the street to the dead end to circle, and backed in. Ok cool. Then she does it again. And again. I didn’t think she was watching me until I took the dog to the backyard and saw her still driving slowly down the street.

It gets even creepier.

Fast forward to today. I’m outside in my backyard. There’s tall grass in a common area behind the homes. My dog is playing in it. Quietly. On common property. I turn around and see my neighbor has her iPhone up to her glass door with the curtain pulled open, clearly recording me. I stare into the camera and walk back to my yard. She’s still tilting her camera recording me. I text my neighbor, and she comes out and sits with me and we just sit in the common area. HOA says it’s civil and I should call non emergency, but I doubt they’d do anything. Do I have any options?

What is this neighbor’s deal? Does she need a hobby or something?

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

One person suggests getting cameras.

Another person agrees with ignoring her.

Maybe it has to do with the barking.

This person thinks she has two options.

Here’s a suggestion to confront the neighbor.

Her neighbor’s behavior is unacceptable.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.