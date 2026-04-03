‘3 years. 4 failed adoptions.’ – A Dog Who Was Returned To A Shelter Four Times Is Now Living A Great Life With Her New Owner

We all love a happy ending, and this story fits the bill!

A woman named Katie posted a video on TikTok and showed folks how a dog she adopted named Wisco is living her best life after previously going through some hard times.

Katie wrote in the text overlay, “Knowing she will never step foot in a shelter again.”

The video showed Wisco playing in the snow, playing with toys around the house, and relaxing and snoozing.

In the caption, Katie wrote, “3 years. 4 failed adoptions. After being returned to the shelter for the last times, she spent 4 long months waiting.”

She continued, “At 9 years old, Wisco finally found her home here with us. This sweet girl doesn’t come without challenges, but her happiness makes it all worth it.”

Katie added, “Even after everything she has been through she has not given up on love. She has so much heart to give and we are so lucky to have her.”

We’re glad these two found each other!

Check out the video.

@katieldarnell 3 years. 4 failed adoptions. After being returned to the shelter for the last time.. she spent 4 long months waiting. At 9 years old, Wisco finally found her home here with us. This sweet girl doesn’t come without challenges, but her happiness makes it all worth it. Even after everything she has been through she has not given up on love. She has so much heart to give and we are so lucky to have her. @mattlintvedt99 #seniorrescuedog #SeniorDog #RescueDog #AdoptDontShop #fromsheltertohome ♬ original sound – Katie Darnell

And this is what viewers had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

This dog is now living the life she deserves!

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