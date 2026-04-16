A Bride-To-Be’s Mom Is Giving Her A Hard Time, So She Wants To Cancel The Wedding She Planned For Her

Some parents get way too involved in planning their kids’ weddings and that can lead to a lot of problems before the big day arrives.

A woman who has a wedding coming up is having some problems with her mom about the planning of the big event and now she’s so frustrated, she doesn’t know what to do.

Check out what she had to say in the story below.

WIBTA if I call off the wedding my mom planned for me? “I (28F) am having two wedding celebrations in about 7 months. My mom is planning a large, cultural celebration that is centered around a religion she and my dad are very active in. The ceremony and those hosting will be speaking a non-English language. The groom (34M) and I do not speak the language and do not participate in this religion or are present in the cultural community.

This is gonna be a HUGE event.

The guest list is well over 350 people, many of which I’ve never met. This takes place 7 days before the second wedding. The second is a small/medium sized, American style wedding. We have invited 100 people that includes our immediate family, close distant family, close friends, and co-workers and their +1’s. We only want people we care about here. This is the one we agree is our “real wedding”. My mom asked if she could invite some of her friends to the 2nd wedding. We told her she could invite 15 people. She made a list of 25. We stood firm on 15, and she increased her list to 30, saying she will pay for them. All 30 of her guests are already invited to the cultural wedding and are strangers to us (the bride and groom).

Jeez…

After many weeks of excuses of why she should be able to invite more than 15 people, she has now given an ultimatum: If I don’t allow her to bring everyone she wants (now 40+ people) to the American style wedding, she will not come. WIBTA if, in response to her ultimatum, we call off the first wedding? We didn’t want to do the cultural wedding in the first place. We would be saying words we can’t understand in language we don’t speak, in clothes we would never wear, with people we don’t know. It would feel like a show rather than a celebration of our love.

She doesn’t really want to deal with this.

We only agreed to the cultural wedding despite not practicing the religion or being active in the community because we knew my mom would want to invite many people, and we thought was the best way for us to accommodate her. It’s clear she will be upset if she doesn’t get her way for both ceremonies. However, I understand a lot of work goes into planning such a large party. She has spent a lot of time getting the cultural outfits that are all made by hand and must be important from a different country. Almost every person in the community knows about this cultural wedding and it would be embarrassing for her if we call it off. We could just do the cultural wedding, and let my mom skip the real wedding if she’s that upset about her friends.”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person spoke up.

Another reader said she’s NTA.

This individual offered some advice

Another Reddit user weighed in.

And this person said she’s NTA.

Her mom sounds like she’s making things a lot more difficult than they need to be…

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.