A Dog Spent His Final Day Completing Things On A Bucket List With His Owner

The biggest tragedy of owning a dog is knowing that they’ll only be in our lives a short time, so it’s up to us to give them the best lives possible.

A woman named Kristi did just that for her beagle Cooper and she showed TikTok viewers how she spent her final day with her pooch before it was time to say goodbye.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Bucket list day for my dog.”

Kristi showed viewers how she gave Cooper a wonderful last day.

It included a walk to say goodbye to the cows, scrambled eggs with cheese, and a car ride with the windows down.

She then gave Cooper a lot of pets, a McDonald’s cheeseburger, and a Starbucks pup cup.

Cooper then took one last walk around the yard, made a painting, ate lots of steak, and got a t-bone to chew on.

Finally, the pooch ate some chocolate and got more pets on the couch.

In the video’s caption, Kristi wrote, “How every dog should live their last day.”

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTok user nailed it.

She gave this lovely pooch a great life.

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