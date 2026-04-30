April 30, 2026 at 8:55 am

A Dog Spent His Final Day Completing Things On A Bucket List With His Owner

by Matthew Gilligan

dog on his last day

TikTok/@kristibcassidy

The biggest tragedy of owning a dog is knowing that they’ll only be in our lives a short time, so it’s up to us to give them the best lives possible.

A woman named Kristi did just that for her beagle Cooper and she showed TikTok viewers how she spent her final day with her pooch before it was time to say goodbye.

dog watching some cows

TikTok/@kristibcassidy

The video’s text overlay reads, “Bucket list day for my dog.”

Kristi showed viewers how she gave Cooper a wonderful last day.

It included a walk to say goodbye to the cows, scrambled eggs with cheese, and a car ride with the windows down.

She then gave Cooper a lot of pets, a McDonald’s cheeseburger, and a Starbucks pup cup.

dog eating a burger

TikTok/@kristibcassidy

Cooper then took one last walk around the yard, made a painting, ate lots of steak, and got a t-bone to chew on.

Finally, the pooch ate some chocolate and got more pets on the couch.

In the video’s caption, Kristi wrote, “How every dog should live their last day.”

dog eating some steak

TikTok/@kristibcassidy

Take a look at the video.

@kristibcassidy

How every dog should live their last day☀️ Thank you @McDonald’s @Starbucks @Kit Kat for his last treats🤎 #beaglesoftiktok #dogsoftiktok #seniordog #bucketlist #dogadventures

♬ Stuff We Did (from ‘Up’) – Piano Version – your movie soundtrack

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 3.31.22 PM A Dog Spent His Final Day Completing Things On A Bucket List With His Owner

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 3.31.36 PM A Dog Spent His Final Day Completing Things On A Bucket List With His Owner

And this TikTok user nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 3.31.52 PM A Dog Spent His Final Day Completing Things On A Bucket List With His Owner

She gave this lovely pooch a great life.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

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