April 14, 2026 at 8:55 am

A Driver Made A Fast Getaway When A Truck Driver Tried To Tow Their Car Away

by Matthew Gilligan

car driving from tow truck

TikTok/@antoinesallis

Getting your car towed SUCKS.

It’s expensive, it’s time-consuming, and it’s generally just a huge pain in the neck.

But the truck drivers don’t always win!

A TikTokker named Antoine posted a video that showed how a driver reacted when a truck driver came to tow her car away.

woman driving away from tow truck

TikTok/@antoinesallis

The video shows a white car in a parking lot.

A tow truck pulled around it and prepared to take take the vehicle away.

The woman got into her car and backed up to get away from the tow truck.

woman driving away from tow truck

TikTok/@antoinesallis

The tow truck driver pursued the car in reverse across the parking lot.

And the woman in the truck managed to escape…for now…

The video’s text overlay reads, “Was not expecting to see this in the parking lot today.”

woman driving away from tow truck

TikTok/@antoinesallis

Let’s take a look at the video.

@antoinesallis

♬ original sound – Antoine Sallis – Antoine Sallis

Folks shared their thoughts on TikTok.

This person had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 1.45.01 PM A Driver Made A Fast Getaway When A Truck Driver Tried To Tow Their Car Away

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 1.45.23 PM A Driver Made A Fast Getaway When A Truck Driver Tried To Tow Their Car Away

And this TikTok user was impressed.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 1.45.50 PM A Driver Made A Fast Getaway When A Truck Driver Tried To Tow Their Car Away

There was no way she was gonna let her car get towed on this day!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

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