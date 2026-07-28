He Posted a Coyote Warning on the Ring App to Protect Pets—but His Neighbors Called Him Paranoid

Coyotes can be dangerous. If you live in a neighborhood where you might see coyotes, it’s important to closely watch small pets and children. This is serious.

What would you do if you were going for a walk and saw a coyote? Would you keep your distance and keep the information to yourself, or would you want to warn your neighbors?

In this story, one man decides to warn his neighbors. He just wanted them to keep an eye out and stay safe.

However, his good intensions were met with hostility. Now, he’s wondering if it would’ve been better not to say anything.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA For notifying animal control and my neighborhood of predatory animal sightings on the Ring app Quick background; I live in a relatively populous condo/townhome neighborhood covered in trees with a lot of grassy areas. Our homes are very tightly packed together and a lot of my neighbors tend to walk their dogs, and have their kids run around, especially now due to the beautiful weather we’ve had this past week.

He wanted to warn his neighbors.

A couple of times this weekend my wife and I spotted coyotes (unsure if a single coyote spotted multiple times, or multiple coyotes) out in the middle of the day very close to homes and backyards. From my understanding, coyotes are primarily out from dusk to dawn, not the middle of the day. I called our local Animal Control and posted a notice on my neighborhood Ring app just giving them a heads up of what we found and where it was located, hoping to just spread awareness that these coyotes are out and about and to keep an eye on their surroundings

The neighbors didn’t react the way he expected.

I’m now receiving many complaints on my Ring thread telling me that I’m overreacting, or that I should mind my business because it’s an animal who also lives in the area, and being called pathetic. All I wanted to do was spread awareness, not get mobbed by animal activists. AITA here?

I don’t think he did anything wrong. He’s just raising awareness so parents and pet owners know to watch out.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person thinks he’s overreacting.

Calling animal control was a bit much.

This person thinks it’s good to warn the neighbors.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who spent days clearing his land only to find his neighbor snuck over and planted a tree.

Someone will always complain.

Some people just like to complain. I don’t think he did anything wrong by warning his neighbors.

Calling animal control was a bit of an overreaction. I’ve seen coyotes in my neighborhood and never would’ve thought to call animal control. I honestly doubt that they’d do anything.

However, it is good to be alert and bring in small pets.

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