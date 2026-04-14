A Father Fixed His Daughter’s Car, But Her Boyfriend Says He Should’ve Been The Person To Make The Repairs

There are some men out there who don’t like the idea of being emasculated.

In fact, they take it personally when another guy does something they think they should do, and then the doo-doo hits the fan.

In this story, a dad explained why his daughter’s boyfriend is upset with him.

Read on and get all the details below.

AITA for fixing my daughter’s car when her boyfriend said he’d handle it? “My daughter (21F) and I have always been pretty close. She moved in with her boyfriend a couple months ago. It was a little tough seeing her move out but I know she’s an adult and building her own life. She drives an old Corolla with a lot of miles on it. A couple weeks ago she mentioned the steering wheel had started shaking when she got up to highway speeds and sometimes the front end would shudder when she braked. She told me her boyfriend said he would take care of it. Another week went by and it still hadn’t been looked at. Last weekend she came by my place and said it was getting worse and it was starting to make her nervous to drive. So I took it for a quick drive and sure enough the wheel was shaking pretty good around 60 mph and it shuddered when I hit the brakes. I pulled the front wheels off in the driveway and it was pretty obvious the front brake rotors were warped and the brake pads were worn unevenly.

He knew what to do.

I ran to the parts store, grabbed new rotors and pads, and swapped them out that afternoon. Took a couple hours and after that the car drove smooth again. My daughter was really happy and thanked me a bunch. To me it wasn’t a big deal. I’ve worked on cars most of my life and she’s my kid.

But someone wasn’t happy about it…

A few days later she and her boyfriend came over for dinner. At one point he pulled me aside and told me I shouldn’t have fixed the car. He said it was his responsibility as her boyfriend to handle that kind of thing and that by doing it myself I stepped on his toes. I told him I wasn’t trying to prove anything. The car was getting worse and I just fixed it while she was there. Since then he’s been pretty short with me and the vibe has been a little weird. My daughter says he feels like I undermined him. From my point of view she’s still my daughter and if something on her car is unsafe and I can fix it in an afternoon I’m going to.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader said he’s NTA.

This individual shared their thoughts.

This reader spoke up.

And another person weighed in.

It sounds like his daughter’s boyfriend has a bit of an inferiority complex…

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.