Her Neighbors Won’t Stop Acting Like They Own the Street Parking — She’s Fed Up and Thinking About Writing Them a Letter

Imagine buying a house where you don’t have a driveway or a garage. The only place you can park your car is on the street.

That shouldn’t be a problem, right? Street parking is public parking, so it should be easy.

But it’s not always as easy as it should be especially if you have entitled neighbors who think they own the street parking and block the spaces to reserve them for themselves.

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she is so frustrated with having to park a block away because of her annoying neighbors.

Keep reading for all the details.

Neighbors spite parking My boyfriend and I own a house in the city and truthfully, we would all have a parking spot if my neighbors didn’t park like such jerks and it keeps getting worse. We had snow earlier in the week, but has all melted and even in September my neighbors were reserving their spots with garbage cans and cones. It’s 11:27am on a sunny Monday and there are tons out there now reserving their spot.

Here are some examples of things the neighbors do that annoy her.

The woman across the way has about a 20ft area in front of her house that two cars can fit but she purposely parks in the middle and her trash can is out right now saving her spot. You will see her move up or back when she has a friend over. But that’s like HER area in her eyes and she only shares with friends and family despite it being public parking. Lady on the corner (next to the woman I wrote about above) lives alone and has a 2 car garage. She parks her one and only vehicle in her garage. She gets mad when people park ON THE STREET of the sides of her house. Like it’s a city for gods sake, public parking…

Yikes!

My next door neighbor had a branch fall and hit her car so she moved it to the other side (corner lady’s side) and she lost it. Once my neighbor left for work she must have called the male neighbor she is buddy buddy with and asked him to move his truck there so no one can park there. Mind you, male neighbor has plenty of space in his driveway.

She’s pretty frustrated with the neighbors.

I secretly want to send an anonymous letter to all of these miserable neighbors being polite, but calling them out in their childish behavior. Mind you, I’m also probably 20-30 years younger than these people. What gives? I checked the truck and inspection is 3/24, so nothing that I can do yet. Just stumped, angry, frustrated that I have to park over a block away at times in bad weather when if these grown adults would stop acting like children this issue could be solved.

This is why it’s a good idea to buy a house that either has a garage or a driveway you can park in so you don’t have to rely on street parking.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

One person shares how they would handle it.

This person suggests calling the city.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who did the math and figured out he was better off skipping school than serving detention if he forgot his ID.

Here’s a vote to just move the items.

Does she live in Chicago?

I was wondering if it was Chicago too. I understand wanting to reserve a spot where you shoveled the snow, but it sounds like it’s not even snowing right now.

She should look up the local laws and report the trash to the city. In the meantime, she could also simply move the items…or keep them if she wants to be petty. I mean, it’s trash if it’s left on the street, right?

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