Man Showed Up To Collect A Western Union Transfer, But A Grocery Store Employee Told Him To Call Back Tomorrow

I’ve never had to deal with a money transfer from Western Union, but after reading enough stories about the trouble customers have collecting their money, I think I’ll make a point of avoiding these types of money transfers for the rest of my life.

Imagine going to a grocery store to collect your money from Western Union. What would you do if you were told they couldn’t help you and to call back the next day? What would you do if you had been to multiple stores that claim to offer Western Union services but none of them could actually help you?

It sounds pretty frustrating doesn’t it?

That’s exactly what the customer in this story had to deal with, but it was equally frustrating for the employee who had to explain he couldn’t help with the transaction.

Let’s read all about it from the employee’s point of view.

I’m not made of money At the grocery store I work at, we offer Western Union services. For those who don’t know what it is, Western Union is a financial service that allows someone to send money to someone else. I am trained to operate our Western Union services. On this particular night, I was working as the front end manager. A guy comes up wanting to pick up WU someone sent to him. I ask how much he’s picking up and he says “forty six forty”. I ask him if he means 46.40, or 4640.00.

I kind of feel bad for the guy.

Of course, he says 4640.00. Now, a couple things to note: A: I don’t have that amount to give him. For that amount, we need advance warning B: Even if I did have it, I’m not doing that sort of transaction without either the bookkeeper or the front-end manager there with me (I’m only part-time, he’s full-time and my immediate boss) So I tell him I don’t have it, and he starts freaking out saying things like “this is ridiculous” “this is the fourth store I’ve been do trying to collect it” and “I’ve been trying to collect this since noon” (I don’t remember the exact time the guy came, but it was after 6pm).

But OP told him how to get the money.

I tell him that he has to call the store tomorrow and talk to the bookkeeper. He asks for the number to dial and I give him the store number. He then asks for the bookkeeper’s name and I tell him I can’t give him their name and I tell him to ask for the bookkeeper (we try as much as possible to avoid giving out names of employees) which further sets him off, saying that the amount he’s picking up is more important than their name. Thankfully, the guy gives up and walks out, and then I left a note for the bookkeeper giving her a heads up that the guy will be calling. The guy came back a couple days later to pick up the money, but I wasn’t there for that.

I’d be frustrated too if I were that customer. All he wants is his money! There has to be an easier way to pick it up. At least he was finally able to get it.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

I guess he should’ve gone to a bank.

Another person vents about Western Union.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest that made a scene in the middle of the night, then immediately wished they hadn’t.

This is awful!

This is a good idea.

That man probably really needed that money. I feel bad that he spent all day trying to collect it just to be told “no” over and over again.

I agree with the last comment that there should be a notice telling customers to call ahead before going to collect their money. Or, if a bank is the best place to go, that information should be shared as well.

At least the customer finally got his money.

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