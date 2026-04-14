A Man Is Tired Of His Father’s Hoarding Tendencies, And He Yelled At Him When He Discovered Their Car Filled With Trash

If you’re the kind of person who likes to keep things tidy, dealing with a dirty individual can be incredibly frustrating…

And things get even worse when that person happens to be a hoarder!

A man talked about why he blew up at his dad because of his tendency to hoard all kinds of objects.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for flipping out at my father because of trash in our car? “I (29M) should add that my father (60M) has what I would call a tendency of hoarding. For as long as I can remember, he have been inclined into accepting trash and old belongings that friends of his have wanted to be rid off. It’s been like that for years.

Yikes…

The table we have in the movie room? It was dropped on us by a friend, and my father accepted it – even though we already had tables enough, one of which we still keep in the attic packed down. It was meant to be temporary, but temporary have now been over a decade. I’ve voiced my firm opinion on the matters many times, including my concerns that my father is being taken advantage off by friends who can’t be bothered to pay the fee to have their trash disposed off properly. Come today, and we have to attend an appointment. And I find the front passenger seat absolutely overflowing with trash.

This is really gross…

Old clothes, broken electronics, random trash. Turns out my father had visited a friend yesterday, who of course asked if he could help her get rid of the trash… Combine my years long frustration of my father’s hoarding tendencies, the fact that I’ve told him many times I don’t want our car to look like a garbage yard, and me knowing we would be late because I had to clean out the front seat before we could go, let us just say I flipped out.

She lost it.

Told my father my honest opinion, and yelled at him my frustration and anger. In the heat of the moment it felt cathartic. But, I’d be lying if I said I don’t feel a little guilty. In my father’s defense, he always tells me he just want to help his friends out, and that he’ll sort out the trash soon enough. And I can believe that. But “soon enough” have a tendency of turning into weeks, months, even years, and in the meantime I have to drive a car that looks more like a garbage yard, or deal with trash in the home that get in the way or block hallways. Oh, and I should mention that “trash” in this context isn’t trash bags or anything foul smelling. It’s just old clothes, broken electronics, worn down furniture, etc; things that I consider to be trash. AITA for flipping out on my father for jamming the car with trash, AGAIN?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

Another individual spoke up.

And this person weighed in.

Hoarding is not good for anyone…

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.