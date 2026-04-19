A Man’s Wife Wants Him To Work More To Pay For Things For Their Adult Children, But He’s Put His Time In And He Won’t Do It

One of the many joys of being a parent is when your kids are grown up, out of the house, and you can get some time for yourself.

But things don’t always work out as planned…

A man explained why he and his wife aren’t seeing eye-to-eye when it comes to their grown children.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for telling my wife to get a job if she wants to subsidize the kids? “Up until our youngest kid graduated from university, I worked crazy hours out of town to pay for everything. I worked six weeks on of twelve hours days. Then I would get three weeks off.

He’s a hard-working guy!

That works out to 56 hours a week if you average it out. I’ve been doing that since I was thirty five years old. It allowed my wife to stay at home and take care of the kids and the house. We also used it to pay off our mortgage as well as but new cars for cash whenever we needed. I’ll describe our budget so you guys can judge. After taxes we used my take-home to pay the mortgage and bills. We then paid into the kids’ college funds. Then into our retirement fund. Then we topped up our retirement account. We put money into our emergency fund. Then whatever was left we split 50/50. Our tax refund was our vacation fund.

He’s had enough.

Now I’m 55 and I’m tired. My body is beat and I need to slow down. Our kids are both through university. Both got their degrees and have jobs. I did my part. The company I work for had a job open for an office job. I applied and got it. It is a 9-5 city job. Forty hours a week. Better hourly rate plus other compensation. However it is a lot less money without the overtime. I was getting 44 hours a week of overtime. That’s huge. But we have money in the bank and I have an easy stretch until I retire.

There’s a problem…

My wife however is upset. Both kids are “struggling”. For the record, they live at home rent free. But they want cars and apartments of their own. They can afford that. They just won’t be getting luxury cars and huge apartments. We no longer have a mortgage and my wife and I are both driving vehicles purchased in the last three years. Still under warranty. Our budget no longer has education funds either.

He thinks they’re doing just fine.

We still have more than we need and my wife and I each have $1,000 each month to spend however we want. I am saving up for a new garage/shop. My wife has been giving hers to the kids. She is hinting that I should also contribute. I think I have contributed enough. I told her to get a job. She is only 46. She can go to work and give them her salary. I still provide housing and food for all of them. So she won’t starve or anything. Her and the kids think that I’m being cruel and one of the little jerks said I was being lazy by cutting my hours so much. This is my hill to die on. I’ve done the hard work long enough. I want to enjoy my life. AITA for telling her to get a job and give them her money?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual shared their thoughts.

And this person weighed in.

This guy is done working overtime…forever!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.