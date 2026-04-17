A Parent Found Out That Her Kid’s School Always Had Girls Line Up First And Boys Had To Wait, Which She Thinks Is Wrong, So She Is Thinking About Complaining To The Principal

Schools have different policies in place to make sure that students are getting a good education and that everything runs smoothly.

What would you do if you found out your kid’s school had a rule where the girls get to line up first and the boys have to wait for everything?

That is what the parent in this story learned about, and she thinks it sets a bad example, so she is thinking about complaining about it to the principal.

WIBTAH If I made a big deal out of the “ladies first” mentality at my kids school? So I (32F) have two kids in elementary school, one in sixth grade and another in second.

This is unusual.

My youngest has been mentioning to me that at various line up times, the period where children have to line up to transition from one room to the next or during lunch time, that the teachers require all the girls to go first while the boys wait. I’m not sure if this is a new rule of sorts or if my older child never mentioned it as I’ve only heard of it this school heat so far, but I don’t like it.

This is just a modern form of sexism.

I’m being told that in the lunch line the boys have to wait while the girls all go grab their food first, then they can go. At recess, the line is all girls and then boys after. That it’s being enforced by the teachers, lunch staff, and recess monitors.

It’s not a huge deal, but it is a bit odd.

My oldest confirmed this is what’s happening, she just didn’t think to say anything to me about it. Am I wrong in thinking this sets an inappropriate idea for the kids?

I don’t think there is anything wrong with expressing concerns.

Would I be in the wrong if I reached out to the principal about my concerns regarding this? I don’t want to be one of “those” parents so I thought I’d get some outside perspective before making a decision. WIBTA?

No, this is setting a bad example. It is one thing to divide certain things up by gender, but to actively give preference to one over the other is not ok.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

Yup, this is correct.

Yeah, the idea of ladies first can go way too far.

I agree with this commenter.

Here is a commenter who makes a good point.

This is a good lesson to learn.

Talk to the school first, don’t start out by complaining.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.