A Person’s Coworker Wanted Her Money Back For A 12-Pack Of Iced Tea, So They’re Going To Drink Them In Front Of Her At Work

When money is introduced to pretty much any relationship, there might be some complications.

In this story, a person wrote about the feud she got into with a co-worker…over the price of iced tea.

Let’s take a look!

Arizona Petty. “I have a coworker. We saw on the Arizona tea site that they sell flavors that you can’t buy in stores. A 12 pack for $24. We agreed to split it 50/50. She Venmo’d me $12. Last night when I got home to order it, I saw there was a $10 flat rate for shipping. So after tax it was $36 and some odd change.

Huh?

I texted her back and she didn’t respond. So I ordered it. This morning after like 9 hours she said never mind, give her the money back. So I told her I can do that or just give her 5 instead of 6 so she could still try the flavor and I’ll take the bigger financial hit of $24 for 7 cans and her still $12 but for 5 cans. She refused stating she wanted 6 still for $12 leaving me with the same number of cans as her but for $24. So I sent her her money back because I refuse to negotiate with a Tea Terrorist like its the Boston Tea Party.

All this over some iced tea…

She would’ve only been paying like $2.40 per can while me $3.40. I saw it as, if I’m gonna take the bigger hit, I’m gonna get me at least an extra can. So now I’m gonna use them as my work drink and drink them in front of her. She wants one, she’s gonna pay $3.40 a can. Especially since she called me a scammer earlier that day because I hustled Arizona and Ramen in Job Corp.”

Check out how readers reacted to this story.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

And another person shared their thoughts.

All this fuss over a 12-pack of iced tea…

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.