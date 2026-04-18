A Person’s Mom Makes Them Totally Miserable, So They Don’t Want To Invite Her To Their Wedding

Some family members, although you’re linked to them by blood, can be so unpleasant that you honestly don’t want them in your life.

And that can lead to quite a few complications if that person happens to be one of your parents.

In today’s story, a person talked about the conflict they’re having with their mother and why they don’t want her at their wedding.

Check out what they had to say.

WIBTA if I didn’t invite my estranged birth mother to my wedding? “I (28NB) will soon be getting married to my partner (27M). I am conflicted on whether I should invite my birth mother (let’s call her Debra) or not. Background: When I was growing up, Debra had a serious alcohol and credit card debt problem.

Wow…

My father worked long hours to support us, while Debra spent all his money on weekend trips away (just for her), racked up thousands of pounds of credit card debt, and told me and my younger siblings that having kids ruined her life. When I was 17, she had an affair and moved out with her affair partner. She did not speak to me for two years because I “am too much like my father”. Recently, both of Debra’s parents have entered end of life care, and she has had some sort of epiphany that she wants to reconnect. I was extremely nervous but invited her to stay overnight at my home.

That didn’t go well…

It was a disaster. She didn’t ask me (who she hadn’t socialized with in 10 years) or my partner (who she’d never met) a SINGLE question. She spoke about herself the entire time, and when I tried to open the conversation she would turn it back on herself. She is also a white woman with synthetic dreadlocks and lies about having multiple chronic diseases. The only reason I haven’t cut her off already is because she will tell the entire world that we are the problem, and will threaten to hurt herself (she has done this in the past).

They have some huge concerns.

I really do not want her at my wedding. She makes me so uncomfortable, has no interest in my life, and will try to make the day about her. However, if I don’t invite her, she will make a massive fuss that I’m not sure I could handle. WIBTA to not invite her to the wedding? Any advice on how to break the news?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another reader didn’t hold back.

This individual spoke up.

Another Reddit user chimed in.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Their mom is driving them absolutely CRAZY.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.