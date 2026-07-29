Woman Accidentally Dressed Like A Pharmacy Employee, And A Manager’s Mistake Left Her Completely Baffled

Mistaken identity stories are so fun!

If they don’t happen to you…

Well, I guess some of those can be fun, too, but a lot of times they’re just obnoxious and headache-inducing.

In today’s story, a customer talked about how she was mistaken for a pharmacy worker…by the manager of the store.

Yowza!

Take a look at what went down.

Lesson learned: Check what you’re wearing before you enter a store. “Back in the era of the 24-hour pharmacy, my husband and I dropped in after I got off work one night; it was around 11 p.m. I needed to buy some Sudafed, not that PE garbage, but the real stuff they kept behind the counter. I was standing there in line, wearing my red polo and khaki pants, not even thinking that I’d walked in wearing their typical uniform of that time period. I heard a woman ask where something was, and the lady who responded to her said, “I’m too busy for that; hold on a second.”

This was gonna be interesting…

She walked up to me in the line and said very rudely, “Hey, you can’t just stand here talking to people; go get back to work; that customer over there in aisle whatever needs your assistance.” It took me a second to register that this woman was speaking to me when she pointed at me with her finger only a couple of inches away from my face, “You want to keep your job? Get back to work.” I laughed loudly. I said, “I don’t work for you.” She rolled her eyes and, without so much as an admission of her mistake, went behind the pharmacy counter. When it was my turn to get to the register, the associate told me they couldn’t serve me there, and I’d have to go elsewhere.

What?!?!

I asked why, and I was told that I was being asked to leave the store. I called the customer service line and got a pretty generic apology, something along the lines of, “We will reach out to the management of that store and let them know this happened.” I never heard any more from them about the situation. I’m really glad that lady wasn’t my actual manager though, I felt so bad for her employees knowing she talks to them that way.”

This is what readers had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post this story about a woman who reports her manager after they had zero compassion for a family tragedy.

Another person spoke up.

And this individual chimed in.

I’m still shocked that the store manager didn’t know this woman didn’t work there.

That’s wild, right?

I guess some people don’t really pay attention to who they’re working with…

This whole situation was completely ridiculous!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a kid who refuses to listen to a water park employee about slide height requirements.