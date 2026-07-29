His Neighbor Got a Loud New Bike, Leaving Him Caught Between Genuine Support and Pure Exhaust Annoyance

Are Harley-Davidsons cool?

Well, yes.

Are they loud?

Also, yes.

And that’s the real rub when it comes to these beautiful pieces of machinery: they can sometimes really get on peoples’ nerves.

Just ask the guy who wrote this story.

His neighbor’s Harley is driving him a bit crazy…but he also thinks the bike is pretty cool.

Check out what he had to say about this.

My relationship with my neighbor was peaceful…but then he got a Harley. “I get it, people can have their fun, but it totally sucks having a neighbor with a Harley. It’s summer and I’m trying to save money so we keep the windows open instead of using AC. My son is a 3rd grader so bedtime is still a thing. Also, my dog is a bit of a jitter bug and she scares real easily.

Yikes…

So, now that I live next to someone who owns a Harley, the colloquial thumping of the engine randomly blasts into the depths of my house, usually with less than ideal timing. You can tell me to shut my windows and that’s a fair point, but I’m not sure it would matter. This is a townhouse community and so the sound reverberates between adjacent buildings. I can’t be the only neighbor who’s disappointed by this development… Interestingly, I kind of want a motorcycle! They seem so fun.

Makes sense…

Plus, I’m a single dad trudging my way through an extended midlife crisis, so I’m in a perfect position to blow a couple grand on a dangerous investment. Although, I’m not a gear head like my neighbor. I wouldn’t spend hours outside working on the bike in our community car port, dropping wrenches and firing it up for a test rev every now and again. With any luck, he’s only purchased these bikes to fix them up and sell them. Ya, that’s right, I said bikes. Did I mention he bought TWO of them??

He’s not really mad at his neighbor.

So crucify me Reddit, send the arrows, grab ya pitchforks and lanterns. Do your worst… But know this: I’m happy for the guy. We wave at each other in the morning. It’s not like there aren’t worse hobbies he could have taken up. I’ve discussed it with my son too.

It is what it is…

I firmly believe that if you want peace and quiet, if you want space and serenity, you gotta find a way to buy a bigger house with some land or move far out of the city. If you want it, you have to create it for yourself; and I haven’t. I own a townhouse in a densely populated urban neighborhood.

He’s trying not to let the noise bother him.

I respect the people who I live around and I’m teaching my son to show respect and to genuinely look out for your neighbors. We are a community and we should strive for some level of homeostasis. Don’t sweat the little things, right? Well, I’m trying, but man it totally sucks living next to someone who owns a Harley.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This reader chimed in.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a landlord who is confused about how to return a despot since the tenant doesn’t ever want to contact them again.

Another person spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

I think we can agree that Harleys are two things at once…

Cool and a bit obnoxious from time to time.

But still, his neighbor should make an effort to keep it down.

It sounds like it might be a good time for this guy to think about moving…