A Restaurant Worker Had A Terrible Week Training For Their New Job, So They Decided To Quit

Training for any job is hectic, but if the trial period is so bad that it leaves you frustrated on a daily basis, it’s probably a good idea to call it quits.

A restaurant worker talked about why they decided to throw in the towel while training for a new position.

Read on and see what you think.

Quit during training week. “I started a new job at a Korean fried chicken place through my brother. He received a job offer from elsewhere and quit the Korean fried chicken restaurant while referring me for his position. I basically replaced him. During the interview, I told him I’m a recent graduate studying for my board exam and mentioned my exam date. I directly told him I can’t work on that day and he said okay then later explains how to request days off.

Ugh…

My training week was terrible. Every time I came in, none of the workers knew about a new worker. The first few times I was understanding because he managed 3-4 other locations, so I thought he must’ve gotten very busy. On weekdays, there’s usually just one person on the floor and since they’re used to working alone, they weren’t exactly excited to see a new worker they had to train without any communication from the manager. One coworker didn’t even say hi or introduce herself and instantly asks to switch my work schedule with her. I’m a people pleaser, so I said sure and boy, do I regret that. One coworker that trained me was micromanaging everything I was doing and would just sigh near me constantly when he saw something he didn’t agree with. During my break, I ordered food from the kitchen. Once I received it, he told me to hurry up and eat it. I got extremely angry. The training shifts were 12 hours, 10 am-10 pm and this was my 4th training day. I’m exhausted.

They ate on their own terms…

I told him I’m going to take my time and that there’s no reason to rush. He seemed stunned and stuttered over his words and I just left to eat my dinner. This is petty, but I purposely took another small break.

Jeez…

Today, I received my work schedule and the manager scheduled me on my exam day. I texted him back saying that’s my exam day, I can’t work and suggested a different day I am available. He read the message, but he didn’t respond. This was my last straw. I texted him I am resigning effective immediately. I quit. This is the worst training experience I’ve ever had. Management is messy and not structured. When I leave a job, I usually wish and want the best for them. I’ve become hostile towards this place and don’t wish this location any success. I’ve met some cool customers on the way and wish them the best. Thank you for letting me ramble.”

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person chimed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this individual had some questions.

If training week was that bad, imagine how horrible the actual job would be…

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.