April 18, 2026 at 12:55 am

A Waitress Got Annoyed When People Who Work At The Same Restaurant Didn’t Leave Her A Good Tip

by Matthew Gilligan

woman with an exasperated look

Shutterstock/Reddit

Most of would probably think that servers take care of servers, right?

Sure, because it makes a lot of sense.

But things don’t always work out that way.

A waitress described why she got upset when some of her fellow servers were less-than-exemplary customers.

Let’s take a look!

Servers that work at my same restaurant tipped me bad.

“I’m annoyed.

3 girls come in, I take care of them,

They were my FIRST table tonight and my FIRST table back after almost a month off of serving.

I’m a florist in my day job so I don’t work most of February due to Valentine’s Day insanity.

Seat one: Diet Coke with raspberry syrup

Seat two: Shirley Temple

Seat three: half and half tea with raspberry syrup.

Whatever.

I get them this and refills throughout the night. Other than these stupid drinks they weren’t particularly high maintenance.

At the end of their meal they say “by the way, we work here but at the location across town!”

No problem!

I’m like “okay, cool! let me go get my manager to get your discount!”

They show proof and everything.

They check out, everything is fine, except they camp at their seats (THE ONLY BOOTH IN MY SECTION) for over 2 and a half hours!

That’s pretty lame.

When they finally leave I see they tipped me 20% AFTER their 50% off employee discount.

After tip share, I literally made $10 off of them.

I made $50 tonight.

It didn’t help that half of my section was taken by someone else’s big party overflow, and I got sat a one-top on the patio who stiffed me because his NO PINK STEAK was “undercooked”.

I’m just annoyed.”

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person offered some advice.

Screenshot 2026 04 15 at 9.49.23 AM A Waitress Got Annoyed When People Who Work At The Same Restaurant Didnt Leave Her A Good Tip

Another reader shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 04 15 at 9.49.35 AM A Waitress Got Annoyed When People Who Work At The Same Restaurant Didnt Leave Her A Good Tip

This individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 04 15 at 9.49.57 AM A Waitress Got Annoyed When People Who Work At The Same Restaurant Didnt Leave Her A Good Tip

And this Reddit user weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 04 15 at 9.49.06 AM A Waitress Got Annoyed When People Who Work At The Same Restaurant Didnt Leave Her A Good Tip

Well, that was pretty darn rude!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.

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