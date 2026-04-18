A Waitress Got Annoyed When People Who Work At The Same Restaurant Didn’t Leave Her A Good Tip

Most of would probably think that servers take care of servers, right?

Sure, because it makes a lot of sense.

But things don’t always work out that way.

A waitress described why she got upset when some of her fellow servers were less-than-exemplary customers.

Let’s take a look!

Servers that work at my same restaurant tipped me bad. “I’m annoyed. 3 girls come in, I take care of them, They were my FIRST table tonight and my FIRST table back after almost a month off of serving. I’m a florist in my day job so I don’t work most of February due to Valentine’s Day insanity. Seat one: Diet Coke with raspberry syrup Seat two: Shirley Temple Seat three: half and half tea with raspberry syrup. Whatever. I get them this and refills throughout the night. Other than these stupid drinks they weren’t particularly high maintenance. At the end of their meal they say “by the way, we work here but at the location across town!”

No problem!

I’m like “okay, cool! let me go get my manager to get your discount!” They show proof and everything. They check out, everything is fine, except they camp at their seats (THE ONLY BOOTH IN MY SECTION) for over 2 and a half hours!

That’s pretty lame.

When they finally leave I see they tipped me 20% AFTER their 50% off employee discount. After tip share, I literally made $10 off of them. I made $50 tonight. It didn’t help that half of my section was taken by someone else’s big party overflow, and I got sat a one-top on the patio who stiffed me because his NO PINK STEAK was “undercooked”. I’m just annoyed.”

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person offered some advice.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

And this Reddit user weighed in.

Well, that was pretty darn rude!

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