A Woman Found Out About A Dark Family Secret After She Took A DNA Test

If you don’t want to stir up any family drama, maybe it’s best to avoid those popular DNA test kits that are all the rage these days.

And a woman named Alana knows all about it…

She posted a video on TikTok and told viewers what happened after she took a DNA test and learned about a deep, dark family secret.

Alana told viewers, “It’s been an extremely long three months since I posted the original video of me doing a DNA test to find out if my cousin is actually my sister. The results are finally in.”

She continued, “We’ve had people in the last few days starting to question if this was legitimate, like if we were making all this up. We have not made anything up. And what actually has happened in the last 24 hours is not exactly what I thought would happen. Obviously, I didn’t realize there was more to this than just how I felt if my cousin was actually my sister.

Alana then said, “It is very obvious that my cousin and I look very, very similar. And the speculation that we could potentially be sisters was obviously was partly because we look so similar. But as well because my mum, back when my cousin was conceived, had suspicion that my biological dad and her sister had an affair.”

Alana continued, “And here we are 35 years later confirming that my dad and my auntie had an affair and my cousin is actually my biological sister.”

She explained, “As you can see, I’m emotional and I didn’t think I would be. Quite honestly, I thought I’d just be so over the moon that my family from the grave gave me another sibling. And as much as I am excited to go forward with another sister in my life, the first thought that I had when I got those results was for my mum.”

Alana then said, “I hurt for my mum, because her sister was her best friend and she betrayed her and kept that secret for her entire life and that is hard.”

She added,”I thought 100% hands down it would just be pure joy, but I actually do have a heart and now I just feel so broken for my mum.”

In the video’s caption, Alana wrote, “DNA REVEAL…the feelings are feeling.”

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual weighed in.

And this viewer knows all about this.

You never know what you’re gonna discover when you take a DNA test!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.