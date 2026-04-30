A Woman Got Tired Of Her Boyfriend’s Drinking Problem, And She Made Him Walk Home Late At Night Instead Of Picking Him Up

Dealing with someone who has a problem with alcohol can be sad, frustrating, and infuriating.

And the folks who are on the receiving end of the chaos usually have a breaking point where they decide that they just can’t deal with it anymore.

Check out what this woman had to say about how she finally had enough of her boyfriend’s antics, so she put her foot down and put him in his place.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for refusing to pick up my boyfriend after he spent all his money drinking and missed the last bus? “I (32F) have been with my boyfriend “Dan” (49M) for almost five years. We have a 2-year-old son together, and I also have a 10-year-old daughter who lives with us.

This guy has had his struggles…

Dan is a recovering alcoholic. Two years ago we broke up because of his drinking and he went to rehab. After that we both tried to work on ourselves and eventually got back together. Unfortunately, he started drinking again from time to time. For the past three years I have been the main breadwinner. I work and cover all household expenses (housing, food, bills, etc.). Dan stays home with our son and receives about 300€ per month in government benefits for childcare. To be fair, when he is present and sober he is a great father. He is patient, playful and engaged with our son.

This is a tough situation.

The problem is that when he gets tired or stressed, he checks out completely and I end up carrying everything alone. After years of giving him money for drinking, taxis and other things, I finally decided about five months ago that I needed to set boundaries. I stopped giving him extra money and stopped rescuing him when he drank too much. Last weekend he received his monthly 300€ and spent the entire weekend out drinking. By Sunday evening he had run out of money and asked me for a 50€ loan. I sent it to him. At 10:30 pm he called me and said he was going to miss the last bus home and had no money left because he stayed at the bar too long. He asked me to come pick him up.

She stood her ground this time.

I told him no. The kids were asleep, and I said it was his responsibility to get himself home. He had already spent his money and also the 50€ I had just sent him. I turned my phone to silent and went to sleep. He ended up walking about 20 km home in the middle of the night. It took him about five hours. Now he says I’m cruel and that he would never do that to his partner. I think he’s an adult and responsible for the consequences of his choices. AITA?”

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual weighed in.

This reader said she’s NTA.

This individual had a different take.

And this reader said they all SUCK.

Her boyfriend pushed her to the brink and she stood her ground!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.