A Woman Got Tired Of Her Sister Treating Her Badly, So She Took Back Her Car Keys And Refused To Give Her A Ride Home

Getting along with siblings can be a roll of the dice on most days.

And, since you know all of their deep, dark secrets and what makes them tick, things can get heated!

In today’s story, a woman explained why she left her sister stranded because they weren’t exactly getting along famously.

Read on and get all the details below.

AITA for taking back my car and leaving my sister stranded? “Me and my sister were very close. I could tell her anything and she wouldn’t blab about it to anyone. I got my first car when I was 18 , and I finally decided it was time for an upgrade and got a new one. I borrowed my old car to my sister because her husband drives their car to work. I started noticing strange behaviors, she and her husband started getting more financially stable, paying off their car, getting brand new iPhones and new expensive clothing.

She had a small request.

I saw the documentation of my car is going to expire and I asked them to chip in because I am not even driving it. They told me they couldn’t afford it. When I gave them the car, it was fine, no scratches, but now its full of scratches and the ariel is missing. My boyfriend’s sister’s boyfriend is buying her a house, a engagement ring and the new Macbook Neo. I told my sister I wish my boyfriend would buy me a ring, (as a joke) and then she flipped out. She called me immature and told me I am too young to get married.

I’ll take those!

I took the car keys from her and told her to walk home. Her husband picked her up but first me and him had a little fight. But I don’t care anymore. Now my mom and dad are calling me selfish. AITA?”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person chimed in.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

This reader agreed.

Another Reddit user asked a question.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

Sibling rivalry is alive and well, my friends!

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.