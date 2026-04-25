A Woman Was Embarrassed When She Wore White To What She Thought Was A Baptism, But Turned Out To Be A Wedding

You can forgive someone for not being aware of cultural norms and making a huge faux pas.

But that doesn’t mean that they still won’t be embarrassed about it!

In today’s story, a woman explained why a wedding she went to in the United States turned out to be humiliating for her.

Check out what she had to say.

I accidentally wore white to a wedding and I’m still embarrassed after 5 years. “I ended up accidentally wearing white to a wedding. I still think about this, even after 5 years. My husband, then boyfriend, asked me to be his +1 at the event, he told me it was a baptism, but we would only go to a reception in the evening. I was a broke college student, so I couldn’t afford a new dress, and when I asked my boyfriend his opinion, he told me he liked one specific outfit the most. It was a baby pink pencil skirt and a white lacy shirt/blouse with big, puffy sleeves. When sitting, it would easily be confused with a wedding dress.

Oh, boy!

But then, there was a bride, in a white wedding dress! It was a wedding! My poor boyfriend had no idea it was an actual wedding, he thought we were going to a baptism. I felt so embarrassed. The worse thing is, the bride’s dress was a simple silky slip, something that you guys here compare to a nightgown (but she looked good in that).

She had no idea…

To be fair, we are not from the US. We live in Eastern Europe and you can wear whatever you want to wedding here. I saw people in ripped jeans and sneakers, and also women in long, white, sparkly dresses and nobody cared. Also, nobody told me anything about my shirt, because as I said you can wear whatever, but I was so traumatized because of the social media posts about not a speck of white, and I was so embarrassed and nobody had a clue why. I spent the night sitting at the table, I didn’t even go to the toilet, and I definitely needed to. At least the food was great. Did something like this ever happen to anyone else?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader weighed in.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this Reddit user shared a story.

There was some serious miscommunication going on here…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.