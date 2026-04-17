A Worker Had Been At Their Position For 12 Years, But Was Laid Off Without Any Warning

You hear it all the time, but it never makes things any easier…

I’m referring to companies laying off workers who’ve been with them for years and not giving them any kind of heads-up.

In today’s story, a person talked about how they were unceremoniously let go from a job they’d been at for years without any warning.

Check out what they had to say.

My job was sent offshore and the bank didn’t have the decency to give a heads up. “I’ve worked for Citibank for 12 years. I loved it. During a random work day last week my coworker received an IM from an offshore agent saying they got promoted to a job role (our/my job), currently in training, and needed help with a case.

Huh?

That came as a surprise to us. We asked upper management what’s going on and the response? “Work BAU, higher up is wanting this done to help with work load. The agent was not to reach out to you guys.” But we didn’t need help with our workload.

Wow…

Fast forward to today, we all get pulled into a zoom call and get told our jobs are being eliminated. One of my coworkers asked the reasoning and they said “realignment and AI”… but that’s untrue because the offshore agent slipped and already told us they were training for our job. So they’ve been planning this for however long and couldn’t even give us a month or two heads up so we can look for a new job in this economy. Sending my job away is also just so upsetting. Upper management also said “it’s nothing personal. We pay offshore pennies compared to you guys.””

Here’s how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual dropped some knowledge.

And this Reddit user spoke up.

There doesn’t seem to be a whole lot of loyalty with companies these days.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.