A Worker Sounded Off About Customers Who Expect To Be Given The CEO’s Phone Number After They Complain

Do some people honestly think that a lowly employee would have their CEO’s phone number AND that they’d give it out to customers even if they had access to it.

It’s pretty crazy!

But some customers think that the world revolves around them, like the folks you’re about to meet in this story.

Check out what happened!

Let Me Speak With the CEO. “I’m so sick of customers who can’t get their way and then ask to speak with the CEO. Do they really think that’s how things work?

Not gonna happen!

You can speak with a manager or supervisor, but no, the CEO is not taking time out of his/her busy schedule to speak with a random disgruntled customer. Also, telemarketers will ask for the CEO, as if we have them on speed dial or something. I had one caller who asked for the CEO and I told him that we didn’t have a direct number to connect him to, but that he could email our marketing team for any business inquiries.

Some people…

He then asked for the CEO’s cell phone number. I wanted to say, “Are you serious?””

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another reader spoke up.

This Reddit user shared how they do it.

And this individual didn’t hold back.

No legitimate company is going to give out the CEO’s phone number!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.