Adult Child Tries To Help Their 90-Year-Old Mom With Her iPhone Because She’s Not “Getting Things,” But She Can’t Explain What’s Wrong And Plans To Go To The Store For Help

Trying to troubleshoot tech issues is hard enough, but it gets even harder when no one can explain what’s actually wrong.

So, what would you do if an elderly family member called, saying their phone wasn’t “getting things,” but couldn’t tell you what they weren’t getting? Would you keep asking questions to help them? Or would you give up and let the phone store handle it?

In the following story, an adult son finds himself in this predicament with his 90-year-old mom. Here’s what happened.

Nonagenarian family tech support – Bless her heart!! My 90-year-old mom is on my cell plan. She sent a text this morning asking if I had her password, as she planned to go to the store to get help with her phone. I called and asked what was happening. She said she wasn’t “getting things” because she had too much stuff on her phone.

OP wondered what the real issue was.

Sigh. Since we text daily, I knew that was working. I asked if it was FB messenger not working. She didn’t know. I sent her a FB message, and she got it, no problem.

His mother doesn’t use her phone for much.

Hopefully, the nice folks at her small town Nozirev store will be able to figure it out. She really only uses her iPhone for testing and Facebook, including Messenger. No idea what she “isn’t getting,” but it’s very frustrating when she can’t even give one example of what she is talking about. And I guess I frustrate her by asking questions she can’t answer. So, password for what? We don’t know. Dementia is not an issue here. She can tell you exactly where she was a week ago and never forgets any of her engagements in her busy social calendar.

It reminds him of working tech support back in the day.

I have to admit it reminds me of my problem children when I did tech support. $user: I got an error message. $me: What application are you using, and what does the error message say? $user: I already closed it and rebooted.

Unfortunately, the people didn’t know what happened.

$me: Can you try to make it happen again? $user: I can’t remember what I was doing when I got it. $me: Nothing I can do. If you get it again, grab a screenshot and log a new ticket.

Aww! At least she uses a smartphone!

Let’s check out how the readers over at Reddit feel about this story.

Of course, Apple would do something like this.

This person’s parents also use technology.

It sure is!

Now, this is funny.

At least she tries!

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.