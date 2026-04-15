An Old Woman Got Frustrated About Receiving Text Messages From A Company And She Went Ballistic On A Worker Over The Phone

Cell phones can be confusing and some older folks in particular seem to have trouble with them from time to time.

In today’s story, an older customer wasn’t too happy about getting text messages and she decided to take it out on a worker.

Get all the details below and see what you think.

“I’m old and you’re not being helpful!” “I used to work for a home decor business. All online, so thankfully my interactions weren’t face to face. Until this year, there was no phone line. Bosses and I were on the same page about it. Closing in on two years on the job, Big Boss is pushing hard for a phone line.

They tried to warn him…

I told him I was game for a trial period because our customers are MEAN. He agreed. Before I took the job, he did it and he didn’t like it because they’re mostly older ladies with nothing better to do but spend hundred on decor and then yell at me about it. Anyway… they got the phone line set up. Me: Thanks for calling! How can I help you today? Lady: Yes I would like you to unsubscribe me from your texts. I get hundreds from you every day! Me: I understand! We do send out a few each day. What’s your email for the account? look her up It looks like you signed up for texts without actually creating an account count with us. Lady: I DIDN’T SIGN UP FOR TEXTS! Stop sending them! Immediately! Me: Because there is no account with your email, I cannot remove you, but here’s how to do it yourself: send STOP in response to the last message from us.

Ugh…

Lady: I’ve tried that it doesn’t work! It takes me to your website! There’s nowhere to type STOP! Took me a few go’rounds to realize she was clicking the link in the text, not RESPONDING to the texts. I explain this to her. Lady: I AM OLD AND YOU ARE NOT BEING HELPFUL! I want to talk to your manager! Me: I am the head of customer support, ma’am.

This sounds like a lot of fun…

I explain the steps and how to send a text message one more time. She went on an incoherent rampage so I hung up. That company still has a phone line and I now have a completely customer free job.”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user shared a story.

And this individual had a lot to say.

Maybe this lady needs to ditch her cell phone and go back to a rotary phone.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.