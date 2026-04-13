April 13, 2026 at 4:55 am

An Owner Thought Her Dog Was Injured On A Walk But She Found Out What Was Really Going On When She Got Home

by Matthew Gilligan

dog with its owner

TikTok/@abbyabbynyc

You gotta be careful when you walk your dog, because you never know what kind of mischief they’ll get in to.

And, let’s face it, there’s a lot of bad things out there that might cause them harm, too.

A woman named Abby posted a video and showed folks what happened to her dog, Buff, when she took him on a walk.

dog with its owner

TikTok/@abbyabbynyc

Abby showed viewers the bottom of her dog’s paw.

She wrote in the caption, “Carried Buff all the way back from the park because I was convinced he sprained his back paw playing…checked them all when we got home and what do we find…”

dog with an acorn in its paw

TikTok/@abbyabbynyc

And Abby couldn’t believe what she saw!

She wrote, “A tiny acorn wedged perfectly around his little front paw pad! My poor baby! But a much easier fix than a sprain! It was sort of a perfect fit.”

dog with an acorn in its paw

TikTok/@abbyabbynyc

Check out the video.

@abbyabbynyc

Carried Buff all the way back from the park because I was convinced he sprained his back paw playing…checked them all when we got home and what do we find…. A tiny acorn wedged perfectly around his little front paw pad!!!! My poor baby!!! But a much easier fix than a sprain!!! It was sort of a perfect fit??? #dogsoftiktok #maltese #shihtzu #fyp

♬ Carmen Habanera, classical opera(1283412) – perfectpanda

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 10.49.29 AM An Owner Thought Her Dog Was Injured On A Walk But She Found Out What Was Really Going On When She Got Home

Another TikTok user shared a story.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 10.49.42 AM An Owner Thought Her Dog Was Injured On A Walk But She Found Out What Was Really Going On When She Got Home

And this viewer weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 10.49.54 AM An Owner Thought Her Dog Was Injured On A Walk But She Found Out What Was Really Going On When She Got Home

Well, that’s a relief!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

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