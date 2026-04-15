Boomer Dad Wanted His Son To Stay Loyal To His Job Even Though His Son’s Company Never Gave Him A Raise, But The Son Continued Looking For Another Job

Generation gaps are so real in today’s day and age!

This employee shares how his dad wanted him to stay loyal to the company even after the company didn’t promote him.

Check out the full story.

Why do boomers seem to think you owe a company your undying gratitude just because they hired you? I’ve been at my job for a little over a year and a half. I have a bachelors degree in finance, and I make $43,000 a year. I’m at the point where I’m pretty burnt out and tired of working here. My job is complicated to the point where I think I should be making significantly more than I do, but I live in a LCOL area where the wages are extremely underpaid.

This is where things get bad!

When I first started I was told there’s a “substantial” pay raise that’s typically after the year mark. I have yet to be promoted. After I hit my year mark and didn’t get promoted I started looking at other jobs within the company I work for. I ended up applying for a job in the same department I work for, but it paid 10K more than I make. I was denied because I didn’t have experience. They then went on to hire someone with even less experience than I have. After that I started looking for jobs outside of my department.

UH OH…

I ended up finding another job that paid ~10K more, so I applied for it. I ended up going to dinner with my dad and told him I’ve started looking for another job as I feel what I contribute is worth more than what I get paid. He told me I should let my managers know I’ve been applying for other jobs within the company because managers “appreciate communication and don’t like being blindsided with an employee leaving.” Why do boomers think this way?

He’s so frustrated!

What possible benefit would there be to letting your bosses know you’re looking for a new job? If I’m being undervalued at work why would I possibly go out of my way to help the people that are undervaluing me? Do boomers really believe you owe them your undying gratitude just because they hired you for a job? Is showing up and doing the job you’re paid to do not enough to express your gratitude?

He’s so done with the oldies!

I haven’t even been contacted about an interview for the position I applied for. What reason would there be to tell your boss that you’ve applied for another job that you haven’t even interviewed for? It’s genuinely just amazing to hear some of the stupid career advice boomers give out.

YIKES! That sounds irritating!

Why do people meddle in someone else’s business for no reason?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows things were different back in the day.

This user understands how oldies think!

That’s right! This user shares some advice.

This user knows this statement is dated.

This user knows finding a new job is always fruitful.

Someone here seems a bit angry!

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.