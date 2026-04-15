Bride’s Maid Of Honor Never Showed Up For Her During The Wedding Preparations, So The Bride Relieved Her Of Her Duties

Oftentimes people show their true colors when you need them the most!

This woman shares how her closest friend refused to be a part of her wedding.

Check out the full story.

WIBTA if I told my MOH she can’t be that anymore due to how unbearable she’s making my wedding planning? Ok, so me and my MOH have been best friends from 7-30. We’d never had an argument and I thought the whole experience wouldn’t be complete without her. One of my bridesmaids moved a few hours away from where we live now making it difficult to plan when everyone is free to try on dresses.

This is where it all gets weird…

End of 2025 we all agree on a date that we were all free, then two days before we were due to go she said she didn’t realize we’d set that in stone and thought she had plans (turns out it was a nail appointment) when I got a upset she was confused and said she didn’t get why I was being so difficult and not understanding of HER situation as she paid a deposit for her appointment. She ended up coming but was to herself. Next, hen do. Originally I said to stay local to keep costs down but asked the chat about maybe going abroad if I could keep the cost in our budget.

UH OH…

She offered to plan it last year but when I asked her when she was planning it for so I could book leave she said she was busy and it wasn’t her priority right now. I still wanted her involved so I sent her my ideas but everything I suggested she had a problem with/something negative to say. In the end (after a lot of me crying) I did everything and sent invites. Everyone said yes but she didn’t reply for a few days. I messaged to see if she was ok and she instantly called me saying she wasn’t going to be the same energy so she’d sit the activities out (meaning everyone else would have to pay more because the total price was split) and how everyone had said to stay local and she wanted to go abroad so now she’s a bit bummed but she also doesn’t have any money for a big trip?

She was being really unreasonable…

To top it all off she just booked a holiday to Cancun and posted about it on her story. Now I’m not one to comment on people financial situations ever. I fully understand we all have different incomes and outgoings, but she literally sat with me and laid out all her financial stuff with me last year when I bought my house and so I know what she’s saying isn’t 100% true. Honestly I just feel like my other bridesmaids are taking on her role and hyping me up, planning surprises for me, helping me plan things and she’s just crapping on everything.

YIKES!

I don’t know if it’s because her and her boyfriend have been together way longer than myself and my fiancé and she had the house before me so we were even on adult checklist but now our wedding is around the corner, we’ve got a house, we’re set on having kids and they’re not on the same page with that plus there’s no ring in sight (her words not mine) maybe she’s feelings put out that it’s not going the same for her? But we’ve been like sisters our whole lives so I’d hope she’d talk to me about her feelings if that were true. And I just feel like this once in a life time feeling and experience of being a bride is being tarnished by her moods and constant negativity so I don’t really know what to do. I don’t want to remember this experience like this?

OUCH! That sounds heartbreaking!

Why would her best friend act like this during her wedding?

Let’s find out how people on Reddit reacted to this one.

This user knows this friend is just taking all the decisions on her own.

This user knows how to go about this situation…

This user knows this friend isn’t a true one!

That’s right! This user knows this friend isn’t even excited for the bride.

This user thinks the friend might just be very jealous.

Somebody needs to rethink her friendships!

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