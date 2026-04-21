Cashier Caught A Toddler Helping Himself To A Second Candy Bar Without Paying, So Cashier Decided Corporate Could Handle The Loss

Retail workers see everything, but they don’t always have to say anything.

When a cashier watched a toddler quietly pocket a second candy bar while his mom wasn’t looking, they made a quick calculation — and decided the kid had earned it.

Keep reading for the full story!

I let a toddler shoplift because I hate my boss. I had a mother with 4 kids come through my line, the youngest was about 2. She said he could have a candy bar and told him to put it on the belt. I rang everything up.

But then the cashier noticed something.

Apparently the little dude still hasn’t internalized object permanence and grabbed the same bar from the display. Mom wasn’t watching, but I was.

So instead of speaking up, the cashier just let it happen.

I guess she thought one of the other kids gave the bar to the little dude, because she picked him up and carried him out, candy bar in hand. He waved bye. I waved bye back. No one came back later to return the bar or to pay for it. I know because I was there another 4 hours and I didn’t see a thing.

As far as this cashier was concerned, the kid should just keep it!

Corporate treats us like crap so they can afford a missing candy bar. Mom probably didn’t notice a second bar either.

Sounds like no one got hurt!

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This server didn’t just passively watch a theft happen — they actively brokered the deal!

When companies refuse to give back, sometimes the employees just do it for them.

Stores don’t always lose as much from a theft as one might think.

The cost of the candy bar is pretty much nothing in the grand scheme of things.

Corporate could survive the loss, and honestly, so could their conscience.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.