April 23, 2026 at 5:20 am

Cashier Dealt With A Veteran Who Was Ignoring Her While Checking Out, So She Rang Up His Items Without Giving A Military Discount

by Heide Lazaro

Elderly man with a serious face

Freepik/Reddit

Respect goes both ways at the checkout counter.

In this story, a cashier greeted a customer as he was checking out.

She asked about a military discount, but the man stayed silent.

So she rang up his items without any discount… until he spoke up and said he was a military man!

Check out the full details below.

Angry Veteran didn’t get his discount

It was a pretty busy day with lines and registers open.

Me: “Hello, sir. How’s it going?”

Customer: …

Me: “Any military or tax exempt?”

Customer: …

This woman accepted the payment and didn’t bother to say anything.

He inserts his card and I do not bother to say his total.

He wants to give me the rude silent treatment.

I give him his receipt without saying have a good day.

He starts looking at his receipt.

The customer complained that she didn’t include his military discount.

Customer: “You didn’t put my military discount.”

Well, why didn’t you answer me when I spoke to you?

He was wearing a Navy veteran hat. But I do not give a crap.

Me: “I asked if you were military and you didn’t respond.”

The customer stood his ground… literally.

Customer: “Well, I want my discount.”

Me: “Nope, can’t do that here. You have to go to customer service for that.”

Customer: “Well. I will just stand here until you put my discount in.”

We are both standing there awkwardly.

His loss, my gain, since I am paid by the hour.

He decided to go to the customer service area.

He storms off and walks over to customer service.

I call them up and warn them there is a jerk Navy vet who is going to be standing in line.

I was in the middle of helping another customer.

I saw him coming toward the exit where I was standing.

Customer: “You better show some respect, boy. Tell those girls up there to meet me outside.”

She called him a loser.

First of all, you do not call me a boy.

Dude must not have seen my messep up cauliflower ears.

He must not have known I would put him on the ground and turn him into my b.

Imagine being such a loser.

You want to fight a group of 20-year-old women over a stupid 10 percent discount.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This person has a funny interpretation.

Screenshot 2026 03 09 at 5.50.43 PM Cashier Dealt With A Veteran Who Was Ignoring Her While Checking Out, So She Rang Up His Items Without Giving A Military Discount

A Navy veteran speaks up.

Screenshot 2026 03 09 at 5.51.47 PM Cashier Dealt With A Veteran Who Was Ignoring Her While Checking Out, So She Rang Up His Items Without Giving A Military Discount

This user shares a possible response.

Screenshot 2026 03 09 at 5.52.12 PM Cashier Dealt With A Veteran Who Was Ignoring Her While Checking Out, So She Rang Up His Items Without Giving A Military Discount

We are not mind readers, says this person.

Screenshot 2026 03 09 at 5.53.37 PM Cashier Dealt With A Veteran Who Was Ignoring Her While Checking Out, So She Rang Up His Items Without Giving A Military Discount

Finally, this could also be true…

Screenshot 2026 03 09 at 5.53.58 PM Cashier Dealt With A Veteran Who Was Ignoring Her While Checking Out, So She Rang Up His Items Without Giving A Military Discount

If you want the discount, at least answer the question.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.

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