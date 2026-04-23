Cashier Dealt With A Veteran Who Was Ignoring Her While Checking Out, So She Rang Up His Items Without Giving A Military Discount

Respect goes both ways at the checkout counter.

In this story, a cashier greeted a customer as he was checking out.

She asked about a military discount, but the man stayed silent.

So she rang up his items without any discount… until he spoke up and said he was a military man!

Check out the full details below.

Angry Veteran didn’t get his discount It was a pretty busy day with lines and registers open. Me: “Hello, sir. How’s it going?” Customer: … Me: “Any military or tax exempt?” Customer: …

This woman accepted the payment and didn’t bother to say anything.

He inserts his card and I do not bother to say his total. He wants to give me the rude silent treatment. I give him his receipt without saying have a good day. He starts looking at his receipt.

The customer complained that she didn’t include his military discount.

Customer: “You didn’t put my military discount.” Well, why didn’t you answer me when I spoke to you? He was wearing a Navy veteran hat. But I do not give a crap. Me: “I asked if you were military and you didn’t respond.”

The customer stood his ground… literally.

Customer: “Well, I want my discount.” Me: “Nope, can’t do that here. You have to go to customer service for that.” Customer: “Well. I will just stand here until you put my discount in.” We are both standing there awkwardly. His loss, my gain, since I am paid by the hour.

He decided to go to the customer service area.

He storms off and walks over to customer service. I call them up and warn them there is a jerk Navy vet who is going to be standing in line. I was in the middle of helping another customer. I saw him coming toward the exit where I was standing. Customer: “You better show some respect, boy. Tell those girls up there to meet me outside.”

She called him a loser.

First of all, you do not call me a boy. Dude must not have seen my messep up cauliflower ears. He must not have known I would put him on the ground and turn him into my b. Imagine being such a loser. You want to fight a group of 20-year-old women over a stupid 10 percent discount.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This person has a funny interpretation.

A Navy veteran speaks up.

This user shares a possible response.

We are not mind readers, says this person.

Finally, this could also be true…

If you want the discount, at least answer the question.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.