Cashier Working An Early Shift Accidentally Messed Up Her Opening Greeting, And The Customer Burst Out Laughing
Awkward cashier and customer interactions make the funniest stories.
This cashier was working an early morning shift when a customer approached the till. She absent-mindedly messed up her greeting, and hilarity ensued.
Read the amusing full story below.
Probably the most embarrassing thing I’ve said to a customer before.
I work as a cashier at a grocery store. As we all know, customer service involves communicating with customers. From a cashier’s perspective, that usually means asking people how they’re doing, what they’ve been up to, etc.
One day, I had probably only been on the till for half an hour. I think it was an early shift because I remember feeling pretty tired.
My usual greeting routine is, “Hello, how are you?” followed by, “What do you have planned for the rest of your day?” to start a conversation.
However, my brain mixed up the words when I greeted one man, and what I ended up saying was, “Hello. What are you?”
I realized what I’d said almost immediately and tried to correct myself. The man just stared at me for a moment before starting to laugh.
It was pretty funny, but I’ve never felt that embarrassed while on the till.
The bright side is, the cashier will always have a funny story to tell.
Let’s see what other people in the comments have to say about this.
Here’s a hilarious anecdote.
Another funny slip-up.
Customers do it, too.
Apparently, it’s a common thing.
And people are sharing their phrase blunders.
Embarrassing mix-ups happen to the best of us.
If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.
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