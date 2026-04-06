College Senior Learned His Unused Printing Fee Could Not Be Refunded Before Graduation, So He Printed Hundreds Of Pages On Every Campus Printer Simultaneously

Schools love collecting small fees, but they’re rarely as generous about giving the money back.

So when one senior realized he still had nearly a hundred dollars sitting in a mandatory campus printing account that couldn’t be refunded, this didn’t sit right with him.

That’s when he decided the printers were about to get very busy.

Keep reading for the full story.

College Printing Balance Like most colleges, the university I went to had a lot of fees. Most of these were inevitable, but we also had a “printing” fee for us to use the printers around campus.

This college definitely made sure to extract every possible dollar from their students.

Effectively, we were required to pay $25 at the beginning of each semester and would be deducted for each page we printed (less than a penny per page). Fast forward to my senior year. Before we graduate, we are required to do an exit interview with our financial counselor to understand our balance and repayment plans.

So when the student noticed something unusual, they spoke up.

That’s when I noticed I still had around $90-ish on my printing balance. Obviously, I didn’t want to pay for something I didn’t use, so I asked how I’ll get that money back.

Of course, the college wasn’t going to just hand this over.

Apparently, there’s “simply no way” they could reimburse me and that “I may still need to print paper before graduating.” That’s when they messed up. Let me rewind a bit.

The student shares some important context.

If you were on campus Wi-Fi, you had access to any public printer on campus at any given time. That means if the library was out of paper, I could print to my dorms and pick it up on the way to my room. Let me reiterate: I could print to any of the 30+ printers no matter my location.

So instead of arguing any further, this student just decided to maliciously comply.

Sure enough, my counselor was right. I DID have to print something before graduating. I had to print this over 400 times on each printer simultaneously. Recently learned they have a new printing policy now.

You mess with the bull, you get the horns!

What did Reddit think?

This commenter also had a dramatic printer argument when they were in school.

This commenter pulled off a similar scheme at the dining hall.

This commenter would have started a whole mutiny.

College students can be a pretty vindictive bunch.

If the college is gonna steal all the money anyway, why not spend every last cent?

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.