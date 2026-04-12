Customer Berated Deaf Grocery Employee and Recorded Him, And The Manager Just Stood There And Watched

Some customers don’t understand that employees are people, too.

This grocery worker received endless demands from a customer, and when he couldn’t do it to his specifications, the abusive insults started. The worst part is that the manager took the customer’s side.

Read the heartbreaking full story below.

Humiliated by an entitled customer I work in a grocery store, and last night was one of the worst shifts I’ve ever had. I was the only employee scheduled in my department (which happens way too often, even though I’ve asked for help), and a customer came in and completely ruined my night. He kept demanding that I prepare shrimp multiple times to meet his standards, but no matter what I did, it was never good enough. Then he started insulting me, saying I didn’t know what I was doing, even though I was just following store procedures. On top of that, I’m deaf in one ear, so I had trouble understanding him at times, and when I explained this, he just didn’t care. He continued to belittle me like I wasn’t even a person. Eventually, he complained to my manager, who then stood in my department and observed me as if I were the problem. This wasted about 45 minutes of my shift, put me behind on my tasks, and made me feel like I had no support at all.

This employee felt helpless when the customer started filming him.

But the worst part? The customer filmed me without my consent. I felt completely humiliated and violated, and my manager didn’t do anything to stand up for me. This isn’t the first time I’ve been mistreated by a customer, and my coworkers have said they go through the same thing. It’s so frustrating because we’re just trying to do our jobs, yet we’re expected to just take this kind of abuse. I’ve contacted my union rep to try to set up a meeting with management, but honestly, I feel so helpless. How is it fair that customers can treat workers like this and get away with it? And why do so many managers take the customer’s side no matter what? If you’ve ever worked in customer service, how do you deal with this kind of thing? Because I’m at my breaking point.

Verbal abuse is not something to be tolerated in any workplace.

The comments section is buzzing with opinions.

This reader is blaming the manager.

Some wise words from this user.

Here’s a valid perspective.

This one commends his patience.

And a helpful suggestion from this person.

If you can’t be respectful or stand up for the helpless, you’re the problem.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.