Customer Carried An Injured Bird Inside A Cafe, But Got Upset When The Employee Told Her To Wait Outside

Why do people blame others for their mistakes and then act like nothing happened?

This guy shares how a customer brought an injured bird to his cafe and later blamed him for the bird’s death.

Check out what actually happened…

Got told I’m a horrible person who lacks compassion So I work at a small but busy coffee shop in like a hip neighborhood downtown. When we close, we close by ourselves cause its usually super slow in the afternoon. So earlier in the day a woman comes in orders a drink and sits on our chairs outside for a bit, eventually she leaves.

This is where it all gets weird…

Hours later, a few minutes before close she comes back asking to use one of our stools or if we have a ladder because she found an injured bird outside earlier and took it home and wanted to try and see if the nest was like up on top of the ledge of our building. I was like “Okay, that’s really nice. Unfortunately I don’t think I can just let you do that like, If you fall it could be really bad.” She then asks me to do it, and I’m kind of the worst person for the job. Like currently visibly injured, probably shouldn’t even be working + I’m not great with heights, but I gotta pay rent.

UH OH…

So I’m like no like there’s a lot of liability issues here, and I can’t use the ladder. So she gets really upset and starts being like “Do you WANT this bird to die?.” I’m like “No of course not. But like I don’t really know what to do. I think you can try calling the nature center?” (We’re right near a big park) Of course she already did and they just said she should try and see if she can put it in the nest. At this point she was being very rude and unpleasant. At this point I’m like “Okay I can call my manager.” We call him, he talks to her on MY phone.

She’s being very annoying at this point…

He says he agrees that I shouldn’t let her use our stuff but he’s gonna come by cause he lives like five minutes away. So I tell her to wait outside cause I have to close the store and y’know do my job. Like not even ten minutes later she starts knocking on the door and I’m like “Great”. I should’ve just left her out there but I open there door and she starts coming after me cause the bird just died. She keeps going like “Because of YOUR lack of compassion this bird is dead. You’re a horrible person.” I’m beside myself and I tell her she’s being incredibly rude.

He knew he had to do something about her…

She becomes incredulous. Like I just say, “dude I just work here part time and honestly I shouldn’t even be working right now.” She says that’s not her fault and I just say that its not my fault that that bird died. Maybe you shouldn’t have picked it up and transported it around in a bike basket for a few hours. Of course when she leaves I just burst into tears. She was being really nasty to me. My manager arrives a few minutes later and tells me I did the right thing. Just to see he gets out the ladder we have downstairs and checks the front of the building.

He simply wanted to rant about it!

Apparently there is a nest, but like near the very top of the building, no one would have been able to reach it with anything we have right now. I just wanted to get this off my chest. I was having a really bad week and I’m just working this job to put myself through school. Like I really don’t think I deserved that kind of treatment.

YIKES! That sounds horrible!

Why can’t customers learn to be more patient?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user thinks this guy did the right thing!

That’s right! This user knows the customer wasn’t ready to take the blame!

This user knows this guy didn’t deserve to be treated like that!

This user knows this guy shouldn’t let this situation get to him.

This user was feels sorry that this guy had to go through it.

Someone sounds upset!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.