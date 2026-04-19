Customer Complained And Said She Didn’t Want Store Credit As Compensation, But After The Employee Took It Back, She Tried To Change Her Mind

How annoying is it when customers don’t understand that some employees are simply trying to help them!

This guy shares how an unsatisfied customer made things miserable for him.

Check out the full story.

Don’t Bite The Hand That Feeds You Had a customer complaining about our return policy for hair care products. We don’t accept them, but if a customer is unhappy we can provide them a certain amount of store credit for whatever item they’re unhappy with.

This is where it gets bad…

Another agent assisted her and was going to provide her with store credit. She didn’t respond, no biggie, it happens. However this is where I now come in. I am an escalations agent, and I reach out to customers who post on third party sites who have a bad experience and I try to make it right. She writes on this site: “I would give you zero stars if I could” So I do my thing, I go in I look at her conversation and I do my best to reach out and assist her. I tell her that our return policy doesn’t allow you to return hair care, only tools.

UH OH…

I explain how hair care can be easily compromised once it leaves our shelves and therefore we don’t accept it for the safety of everyone. While we have our policies we need to follow, we will always do our best in the parameters of those policies to make sure our customers are happy. Blah blah blah ( a lot of fluff and stuff) and then I provided her with $40. Lo and behold, she didn’t respond to me either. However, what she did do was write me a review. The review said “the email was basically ‘read the fine print'” gave me a one star review, and a 0 net promoter score and told me I could improve on all possible areas it allows you to select once you write a review.

That’s INSANE!

My fellow customer service agents know that these reviews are detrimental to us agents. But more than that, I am not going to have this lady come back and bully our regular agents once she gets more products she doesn’t like and try to bully us into more store credit. Trying to keep bad customers is bad for business, (she also stated in one of her emails to the first agent that she would never order again. I tried to change that, and according to her reviews I didn’t.) So, what I did was I disabled her $40. She didn’t want to shop with us, hated our policy, and was upset I gave it to her, should be the end of it right?

She was being really difficult!

Wrong. She comes back a week later saying “The store credit didn’t work, it said invalid…” So I told her, in a customer service accent, that in light of her recent feedback I disabled the credit since the solution was not up to her satisfaction and she did not want to order again. (I had fluff in there to be as nice as I could with it) She said I should at least have the courtesy to tell her I disabled it. So I sent our basic negative feedback response to her. She said ” So what about the Credit or was the response you standard copied email” I said: ” At this time the store credit is disable and unfortunately cannot be reinstated at this time. I sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you.”

Finally the cherry on top!

Don’t be an AH to the people who are trying to help you. I literally am unable in our system to create a return label for hair care and I gave you free money! I don’t decide my stores policies, but you can decide to not be a ****.

YIKES! That sounds troublesome!

Why didn’t she just take the credit!

Let’s find out how people on Reddit responded to this one.

This user thinks this guy did a great job!

This user knows the woman missed a sweet deal!

That’s right! This user knows she will learn her lesson someday.

This user knows this guy is the real deal!

Someone here knows his job!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.