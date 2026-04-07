Customer Insists On Waiting In Line To Speak To A Supervisor, But He Ended Up Wasting Half An Hour Without Getting Any Help

Imagine working at a retail store where a lot of customers come in with problems they need help solving. If a customer insisted on waiting to speak to your boss, would you try to convince them to let you help, or would you move on to the next customer and let them wait?

In this story, one employee is in this situation and chooses the second option. For this particular customer, the outcome is pretty funny (but not to them, I’m sure).

Keep reading for all the details.

I can’t help you and only my boss can? Sure, please wait. I work in a specialised profession, in which I’m not authorised to do quite a number of technical things. But my role at the store helps in two ways. First, I can hear you out, and help you decide whether you need my boss to handle your request. If that’s the case, I will refer you to her. And second, I am competent enough to solve some problems on my own, in which case I can help you and you can be on your merry way.

The story takes place on a busy night.

Now, on to the story. One evening our store was unusually very busy, and there was a long line of people. In my profession, 7-8 customers is counted as a long line. Each problem can be fast or really slow, and it is important in my profession that we deal with each problem properly. So, my boss and I do what we always do. She handles the difficult request, I do an initial “triage” to help customers whom I can, and refer those whom I can’t.

One customer assumed OP couldn’t help him.

I make my way down the line, and finally I reach this gentleman. He gives me the side-eye, saying “you can’t help me, only your boss can, I want to talk to your boss.” Lovely, when you hear someone say this to you in retail without any context, you already know your evening is going to be great. /s Me: “I see, do you want to tell me your problem? Perhaps I can help.”

At least the other customers were nicer.

Him: “No I will wait for your boss.” Me, complying, and always putting on my happy smile for the customers: “Sure thing!” I help everyone else in line, and the other customers are all content. One of them even gives me a compliment, because in their eyes they got to “skip the queue”. LOL.

He waited a long time for nothing.

So this gentleman continues to wait, and since he doesn’t want my help. I roam about our store, helping other customers who aren’t even in line. Finally, he gets to my boss after half an hour’s wait, who says in all of one minute “Oh, unfortunately I can’t solve your problem.” The man blinks at her, opening his mouth to say something, then closing it again. The problem in question? Something I could have told him that we couldn’t have fixed anyway, since it was a legal requirement.

The gentleman sure wasted a lot of time. If he hadn’t been so stubborn, he could’ve been on his way, but I’m assuming he wouldn’t have believed OP if they had said the same thing. He probably would’ve waited anyway.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This would’ve been even better!

I completely agree.

This would’ve been funny!

This person loves how the story played out.

Here’s a story about how a call center puts customers in time out.

You can’t prevent some customers from wasting their time.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.