Customer Kept Asking For A Discount From A Gift Shop Worker Until The Worker Got Mad And Refused To Give Any Discount At All

Some interactions are so bizarre they will make you question your life choices!

This gift shop worker shares how a customer wouldn’t stop asking for a discount.

Check out how the conversation went down.

“Can you just… give me the discount because I feel like it?” I work at a mid-range retail store that sells a mix of home stuff and random “gift-y” items. Think shelves of candles, mugs, little gadgets, and seasonal junk people swear they need. Most days are normal: someone can’t find a size, someone wants a return without a receipt, someone asks if we have “the one they saw online” but with zero details. You know, retail.

Everything seemed okay until…

This happened on a slow afternoon when the store was empty enough that you can hear the music loop back around. A guy comes in, maybe late 30s, dressed like he’s going to a casual dinner but also like he might argue with a parking meter. He grabs one of those little countertop humidifiers we sell, not expensive but not cheap, and then he does that thing where a customer makes a beeline to you like you’re a help desk, not a human. He puts it on the counter and goes, “So what’s the discount on this.” I’m already bracing, because it’s not on promo, there’s no sticker, nothing. I say, “It’s the price on the tag, but we do have a loyalty coupon sometimes if you’re signed up.”

UH OH…

He leans in like I just said something insulting. “No. Like what’s the discount you can give me.” I do the polite smile. “I can’t just discount it, unless it’s damaged or there’s a current sale.” He points at the humidifier like it’s personally betrayed him. “It’s damaged.” It was in a sealed box. No dents, no torn corners, no weird tape. Just… a box. I pick it up and turn it around. “What makes you think it’s damaged?” He shrugs. “Because it’s the last one on the shelf.”

WHAT?!

I actually paused, because I thought he was joking. Like maybe this is his little bit. But his face was dead serious, almost offended that I wasn’t immediately agreeing. I say, “Being the last one doesn’t mean it’s damaged. It just means it’s the last one.” He does this big sigh, like I’m the unreasonable one here. “Okay but it’s been handled by other people. People touch it. So it’s not new-new.” I’m thinking, buddy, you are currently touching it. I keep it simple. “It’s still new. It’s unopened, and it’s from our regular stock.” He taps the counter with one finger, slow and dramatic. “So you’re saying you can’t do anything for me.”

He was being so weird about it!

“I can help you sign up for the loyalty thing,” I offer, because I’m trying to give him an exit ramp. “Or you can check our app for coupons.” He waves that away. “No no. I shouldn’t have to do extra steps. Like, just take ten off. It’s not hard.” And here’s where the conversation goes from mildly annoying to fully surreal. He says, “I drove all the way here.” We’re in a normal shopping plaza. It’s not remote. I say, “Okay… but the price is still the price.” He stares at me like I’m failing a morality test. “You don’t understand. I used gas. Gas is expensive. So it would make sense for you to, like, balance that out.”

He doesn’t sound normal…

I’m trying to keep my face neutral but I can feel my brain rebooting. “We don’t have a policy for reimbursing… travel.” He laughs, short and sharp. “So you’re just gonna punish customers for coming to your store.” I say, “No, I’m just following the pricing.” Now he switches tactics. He lowers his voice and goes, “Okay, what if I buy two things. Then you can discount one, right.” “No, it doesn’t work like that unless there’s a deal.”

That’s INSANE!

He lifts his hands a little like a magician about to reveal a trick. “What if I promise to come back.” I say, “We can’t do discounts based on promises.” He’s getting frustrated now, and he does that thing where they look around like they’re expecting a crowd to back them up. Still basically empty store. He says, “This is why people shop online. They take care of you online.” I almost said “then do that,” but I’m not trying to get written up. Instead I say, “I understand. Online does have different promos sometimes.” He holds the box up and squints at it like maybe the discount is printed in invisible ink. “So you’re telling me there’s no way you can just… help me out.”

He was being so insistent on it…

At this point I’m like, okay, just end it. “No, I can’t change the price.” He puts the humidifier down very gently, like it’s fragile. Then he says, “Alright. Then can I get a discount on something else.” I blink. “On what.” He points at the candy display by the register. “Those. Because I had to stand here and waste my time.” I swear I felt my soul leave my body for a sec. I say, “No, man, we don’t discount candy for… waiting.” He frowns and goes, “That’s not customer service.”

That’s so weird!

I just go, “Sorry.” And then he hits me with the line that still makes me laugh when I think about it. He says, “Okay. So you’re gonna make me leave here empty-handed.” Like I was holding him hostage. Like he’s a victim of The System. He grabs his keys, does one last dramatic sigh, and walks out without buying anything, still muttering about how businesses don’t appreciate people anymore. Five minutes later another customer comes in, buys that same humidifier at full price, and doesn’t say a single word besides “thanks.” I wanted to frame the receipt.

GEEZ! That sounds annoying!

Why do some people act like the own the world?

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows how to deal with such people!

This user has a great response for such people!

This user thinks that customer might just belong to another culture.

This car rental employee shares the struggle of dealing with customers that expect a discount.

This user has a plot twist for this story!

Someone needs a break after dealing with that customer!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.