Customer Kept Bugging The IT Department Because His Phone Was Too Dark, But It Was Just That The Brightness On The Customer’s Phone Was Too Low

Isn’t it insane when some people can’t figure out the simplest tech features?

This guy shares how a customer couldn’t figure out low brightness!

Check out the full story.

the mystery of the dark phone screen I am the de facto IT person for my current job in a residential program for people with disabilities. So much so, that I’m interviewing for the agencies actual IT department next week.

He explains how it works…

Most, if not all, of the clients with the agency receive some form of government assistance which can include being given free cell phones. In my experience, these are usually budget-friendly androids with low-res LCD screens that are pretty accident prone.

A few weeks ago, a client that has one of these phones began complaining to a coworker of mine about the phone being broken despite only getting it a couple of months ago. Having not actually looked at the phone themselves, the coworker said something about it during a team meeting to the tune of “client says that their phone is broken. The screen is too dark and they cant see anything on it. Client is asking us to help them call the service provider about getting a new one.”

UH OH…

In my mind, I’m thinking “what do you mean ‘too dark’… let me look at it” but it’s my 4:45 PM on a friday, so I figured it’ll get handled over my weekend. I get back in the office and read the shift reports from the previous two days, here is a brief synopsis of what they said: On day one, my coworker reported having called the service provider and they said they would be sending the client a verification email within 24 hours before proceeding with replacing the phone. This coworker emphasized that the screen still couldn’t be seen well and was actually getting worse! They said that the client would need help with being able to use the phone to even access her email because the screen was so dark.

That’s INSANE!

On day two, the coworker reported that the the client had denied getting any emails several times. The coworker said that they’ve continued to reach out to the service provider. They said the service provider was being “incredibly difficult” because they refused to do anything without the verification pin from the clients email. Coworker said they would continue to reach out after they get back in the office and asked me to continue to keep an eye out for Schrodinger email.

That was unexpected!

After reading all of this, I’m staring at my computer like the confused math lady. I process the information for a minute or two, then I get up and walk down the hall to clients bedroom. I tell them that I’ve heard about their phone situation and ask to take a look at it. They give it to me and the screen is indeed very dark. I open the little android widget menu from the top of the screen, and lo and behold…. The brightness was all the way down.

WHAT? The customer couldn’t figure out a simple feature?

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user guessed it way before!

Exactly! This user knows the coworker needs to do better.

This user thought the charging was the issue!

This user knows this guy has made an achievement.

This user shares their experience with an elderly.

Somebody sounds disappointed!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.