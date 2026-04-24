Customer Service Worker At An Insurance Company Refuses To Do Any Extra Work, But Their Coworkers Go Above And Beyond

Some people like to clock in, clock out, and go home when it comes to their jobs.

And that’s okay, but they need to realize that they might get some pushback from other employees who are real go-getters.

In this story, a customer service worker explains how they like to operate when they go to work.

Read on and see what you think.

What can I say? I guess I am just not as invested in this place as you all. “I have two coworkers who, in my opinion, invest WAY too much in this place. (Insurance agency). They take things far too seriously. 99.9% of what our customers call for is not urgent yet they treat everything as urgent. They don’t like that I refuse to treat everything as urgent when it isn’t. Too bad.

They do what they gotta do.

I leave exactly at 5 pm when we close. I refuse to stay late for any reason. They will stay late if a “customer needs it.” Congrats. I am not. My time is my time. I don’t get paid overtime for any time past my normal hours.

OP cares a lot less than the coworkers.

They apologize when customers threaten to leave. I don’t. You want to go? Go. This is America, you are free to get insurance wherever you want. They get mad at me saying that I “don’t care if customers leave.” They are correct. As long as they are not leaving because of something I did, my conscious is clear, so no. I do not care.

They’re dug in deep with how they feel about this job.

This is just a job. As long as I am doing it, and doing the best I can, the rest is history. I am not going to burn myself out, sacrifice my health and well being, for a place that will replace me in a week. No one here actually cares about my well being. I get taken advantage of like you would not believe. So why the hell would I invest so much into it? I am here to get a paycheck and go home. Let’s not make it more than that. The irony is both of these coworkers spend less time actually working and more time chit chatting…”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this Reddit user made a good point.

They’re collecting a paycheck and that’s it!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.