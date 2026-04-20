Customers Refused To Tip The Delivery Guys, So This Manager Put A Fifteen Percent Upcharge On Future Orders.

Some customers really need to be kind towards the delivery guys!

This guy shares how his horrible customer wouldn’t ever tip a delivery guy and would always complain about the services.

Find out what he did instead!

You Have Problem with Phone Being in the food delivery industry, I found usually the clients who didn’t tip were also the biggest pains in the neck. One time when I was the delivery manager of this Chinese food place I lost my cool.

UH OH…

Besides creating the schedule and other minor responsibilities, my daily role was I had to take and pack up the orders and distribute them with others in the similar routes to the first driver who walked in the door. In this one time this large order from a particular client always had specific details for each item, cheapest items of course; extra sauce, no broccoli, no peas but extra carrots, etc. Now mind you, we knew the history of this business being a bunch of high maintenance people as they ordered this lunch every Friday. We were actually contemplating on charging them a delivery charge of 15% because they were always cheap as well. They NEVER tipped the driver.

That’s so MEAN!

Because of that, the drivers would argue on who had to take this order. Not only was it out of the way, they always looked through the entire order to make sure it was right. The driver would then have to wait there for an additional 5-10 minutes to get stiffed. Well one time the driver just left after he gave them the food, refusing to wait there and came back annoyed as he got stiffed as expected. The woman calls back complaining, stating that there were not enough forks/sauces/napkins as if we were supposed to assume that any of these dishes were being shared.

They’re super weird!

In my ear are the driver and the lady at the same time bitching about each other during this extremely busy Friday lunch rush. Needing to push through the day and not wanting to hear his mouth anymore, I send the driver on a couple more deliveries. I then told the women that maybe if she ever tipped my driver he would go back and bring her the things she is now asking for, but unfortunately I cannot convince him to do that. I suggested she come into the restaurant and pick up the things she needed. She didn’t have that and started screaming, saying she wanted to talk to the owner and was going to call the BBB. For whatever reason, that just got to me. I lost it. I took the phone off my ear and slammed it on the receiver multiple times breaking it.

That’s INSANE!

Bam! Bam! Bam! I literally saw the piece of the receiver we spoke in hanging by just the wires. I go into my office in the back of the kitchen and slam the door to cool off. Not too long later I come back out and the phone was repaired and I wondered who did it. We finished the rush, I walk back into the office that I shared with Charlie the owner. There he was lounging in his chair, arms behind his head, feet up on his desk all while saying in a HEAVY Chinese accent, “You have problem with phone today, David.” I was so embarrassed. I immediately apologized about the phone and he said, “No worries. San San fix it. Why you let these people get to you? They all weirdos.”

AWESOME!

San San managed the wait staff as I managed the delivery side. It appeared she as well as all the clients heard me all the way in the front of the restaurant where she managed. Basically, the slamming of the phone/door and screaming in my office went from the phone area through the kitchen through the restaurant all the way to the hostess stand. Needless to say, from that point forward we charged that place 15% delivery charge on all orders. I commend the owner for backing us up because I think they didn’t order many more times after that.

YIKES! That sounds entertaining!

Why can’t people just tip some delivery guys?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

That’s right! This user knows such customers belong in hell.

This user appreciates San San

Someone sounds a bit angry here!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.