Customers Tried To Get a A Discount On A TV, But A Retail Worker Wouldn’t Give It To Them

It’s sad, but true that there are all kinds of folks out there that try to lie, cheat, and steal anytime they think they can get away with it.

In today’s story, a retail worker talked about how they weren’t about to let a scheming customer pull a fast one on them.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

“I hope the kids enjoy not eating!” “The day before yesterday, a man and two women (one his age, one much older, I presume they were his wife and mother / MIL) came up to my register with a 20” Sanyo flat-screen TV. As they are approaching, the older woman (hereafter, “MIL”) calls out “Help out the homeless!” The man sets the TV on the counter and the following occurs: Him: It’s Christmas. Help me out. Me: [Scans $44.99 price-tag] Your total is $49.49.

Come on…

Him: You can’t help me out a little bit?! Me: No, sir. MIL: We don’t have a pot to go to the bathroom in right now! He sets $35 in cash on the counter, tells MIL the total and walks out. MIL steps up to the counter, asks me the total three more times, and sets down a bunch of ones. Me: [Counting the fourteen (14) ones] And forty-nine cents, please. MIL: [Loudly] Are you kidding me?!

Sorry, those are the rules.

Me: No, ma’am, I am not. MIL: [Brings out fifty cents in change] Keep the penny if it’s that much trouble! As I am giving her the receipt, I am greeted with this brilliant accusation: MIL: I hope the kids enjoy not eating!! She and the ever-silent wife storm out, get into their Jeep and drive away. I was tempted to remind them that they were less than a hundred yards from a grocery store. They were paying in cash, it’s not like I was gouging them on a store-credit. Who the hell buys a TV with food money? Why get mad at me? I don’t set the prices, and I sure as hell don’t write the tax laws. It seems my store has a higher-than-usual concentration of stupid customers this month.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person shared their thoughts.

And another reader had a lot to say.

They weren’t about to fall for this nonsense!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.