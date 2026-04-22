Dad Doesn’t Invite His Daughter To His Wedding When He Marries Her Stepmom, So Years Later, She Has No Desire To Meet His New Family

Imagine having divorced parents, and your dad remarries. If you weren’t invited to the wedding, would you feel hurt, or would you want to get to know your dad’s new wife and half-siblings?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she has no desire to meet her dad’s new family. She’s not sure if that makes he weird.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for not wanting a relationship with my dads new family I 31(F) received a call from my dad requesting me to put in effort to spend time with him and his new wife and daughter. My parents separated 12 years ago and had two children. He married his current wife about 7 years ago and they welcomed a baby about 3 years ago.

This would have to hurt.

I was not invited to the wedding (he is not even aware I know about it).

The only time he has ever made any suggestion to introduce us was after I planned a birthday dinner about 6 years ago. He didn’t mention that he was bringing her and her other 2 kids from a previous relationship until the last minute so I declined going and said we could plan it another day.

She doesn’t know how to tell her dad how she really feels.

FF to yesterday he calls me and says he doesn’t understand why we have never come to his house (he has never invited us) and alluded that it may look weird to his wife that we never come around and we should drop by.

I couldn’t say it, but after all this time I really have no desire to meet them or be in their life. I love my dad so I feel forced to make some sort of effort, but I don’t want to. I am in weird space (and have been for a few years now where I don’t seek new relationships or to make connections). I am pretty isolated. Anyway AITA?

Not being invited to the wedding seems like a clear indication that her dad doesn’t prioritize having her in his life with his new family. I don’t blame her for not wanting to meet them after all this time.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this situation.

It is weird that she wasn’t invited to the wedding.

Her dad definitely hasn’t made an effort.

Answering honestly would put her dad in his place.

It’s probably not really about wanting to see her.

Her dad needs to take responsibility for the distance between them.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.