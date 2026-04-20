Electronics Store Had A Firm Item Limit For A Reason, But This Determined Customer Acquired A Huge Cast Of ‘Family’ Because Nothing Would Stop Him From Getting His Own Way

There are some people in the world who simply will not take no for an answer.

They’ll argue, they’ll contemplate, and then they’ll find a way around the issue.

Some people call these people resourceful, determined, successful.

Other people call them disrespectful, self-important, inconsiderate.

But whatever you call them, there’s a certain impressiveness in the way in which the guy in this story flouted the rules.

Read on to find out what happened.

Two Phones Per Customer? Meet My Extended Family. I was working a weekend shift about ten days after the launch of the iPhone 6. This generation of the phone was a huge upgrade over the previous devices, literally and metaphorically, and as a result sold out rather quickly. Stock was very short and the company implemented the two-phones per person policy for anyone looking to buy. That morning, we had just received a shipment of about 300 phones. This was quite rare as the distribution schedule was typically undisclosed and as a smaller store we don’t often get shipments of this size. Our store in particular was located close to an airport, so our inventory was usually low due to international buyers picking up units before heading home.

Let’s see how the 2 phones policy set this store up for a ridiculous situation.

Right as we opened the doors, a stocky gentleman walked nonchalantly up to me and said he’d wanted to pickup ten iPhone 6s, gold, 64GB. He had a heavy Russian or Eastern European accent, and this look in his eyes like he’s seen some things. I told him about the 2-phone policy per customer, and he looked at me for a second and said, “you don’t want my money?” I told him I don’t make the rules and I am not able to do a sale with more than 2 iPhone 6s at a time without manager approval. So he asked to talk to the manager.

Read on to find out what happened after he spoke to the store manager.

One of my managers walked over and repeated exactly what I told him: two phones per person, no exceptions, and politely asked him if he wanted to take home two iPhone 6s, 64GB, today? The man thought for a second, turned around and said “I’ll be back,” as he walked calmly out of the store. As he left, my manager informed me that this gentleman is actually a well-known reseller who frequently purchases new phones in bulk and exports them to Europe to flip them (the exact type of customer that the policy is targeting). I didn’t really care too much at this point, and told him I’d let him know if I saw the man again.

But this employee never could’ve guessed what would happen next.

Literally less than half an hour went by before the man walked back into the store with a crowd of twenty people behind him. There were women, teenagers, and people of various ethnicities following him. My manager was alerted, and approached the man to ask him what he wanted. The man looked at my manager, then pointed back at the group of people behind him and said, “I want you to meet my brother, my uncle, my sister-in-law, my cousin… etc. They don’t speak English, but we want two phones each. Forty of them total, gold, 64GB.” The crowd of people behind him just stood there and didn’t say a word.

Let’s see how the manager responded to this stunt.

My manager told the man to have a word with him privately. They talked in the corner of the store for about five minutes before my manager called me on the radio to ring through forty phones for him. I complied and instantly jumped about 50K in sales that day (no commission, unfortunately). To this day I still wonder if this guy called out a bunch of his accomplices or simply paid randoms folks out on the street to follow him.

Where there’s a will, there’s a way, and this gentleman proved that.

It’s incredible really how quickly he was able to corral twenty people into the shop, just to get around the policy.

You have to give him points for his ingenuity.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person appreciated the man’s determination.

While others shared similar stories.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought the deal must’ve worked out quite well for the manager.

He’s certainly got some business ethic!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.