Employee Agreed To Share Parts For A Time-Sensitive Test, But When The Coworker Refused To Replace The Parts, Citing That He’s “Not Responsible” For That, He Cancelled The Help And Used His Words Against Him

Nothing slows teamwork down faster than someone who selectively follows rules.

So, what would you do if a coworker urgently needed parts from your department to avoid delaying a time-sensitive test, but when you offered to swap parts, they cited a reason why that wouldn’t work? Would you give them what they need? Or would you turn their reason around on them?

In the following story, one employee finds himself in this predicament and decides to cite the same reason. Here’s what happened.

“Please use the proper channels” alright bet 👍🏻

A few days ago, Colleague Y approached me (Colleague Z). “Colleague X has a time-sensitive test he needs me to run, we need parts, but dont have any in-house. If we order them, they’ll arrive too late and push back a lot of work, so Colleague X said I should ask you if you have any we could have?” I tell Colleague Y that I will check my project area and bring him some if I have any. I then ask if Colleague X has ordered any yet.

He found the parts and sent an email.

He says, “Yes, but they will be arriving too late.” One day later, I’m added to the email chain and add: “Colleague X, I have two of the parts you’ve requested, and I understand how time sensitive this test is. I’ll bring Colleague Y’s parts you need, and let’s swap? When your ordered parts arrive, you won’t need them anymore, so I’ll take them off your hands because the parts I’m giving you will then be useless after you’ve run your test.”

At this point, he couldn’t believe his ears.

Colleague X replies, “Thanks for the parts. As for the new parts, Im not responsible for ordering parts for your department, please use the proper channels.” … What an interesting development. I reply, “Hello Colleague X, Colleague Y informed me you needed 2 parts to run a test. Unfortunately, I’m not responsible for ordering parts for your department. Please use the proper channels – Good luck, Colleague Z.”

Too funny! The colleague didn’t see that coming!

Let’s check out if the folks over at Reddit have ever dealt with anything similar.

This reader thinks X should be fired.

Well, okay, then.

It sure does!

According to this person, X may not understand what inventory means.

He handled that perfectly!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.