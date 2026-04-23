Employee Helped An Older Couple Look For Socks, But They Yelled At Him And Insisted They Didn’t Want Kids’ Socks

Retail misunderstandings can escalate quickly.

The following story involves an employee who helped an older couple look for men’s socks.

After repeated attempts, the couple got frustrated and insisted that they didn’t want kids’ socks.

However, he got even more confused when he learned who the socks were for.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Dumbest customers ever I work in a large retail chain store. One of my jobs at the store is basically just standing at the door to greet customers and help them if needed. Last week, an older couple walked in, maybe around their late 60s. They asked me where the Nike socks were, so I happily showed them.

This employee showed the elderly customers where the Nike socks were again.

A couple minutes later, they came up to me and said, “These are not Nike socks.” So, the following conversation happened. Me: “Yes, they are. I will show you again.” I showed them again. They seemed satisfied, so I walked away.

He insisted they were men’s socks.

A couple of minutes later, they again came up to me. Old couple: “These are kids’ socks. We do not want kids’ socks.” Me: “No, they are not. They are men’s socks.” Old couple: “No, we do not want kids’ socks.” They cut me off.

They continued to argue.

Me: “Like I said, they are not kids’ socks. I will show you the sizing.” They were literally talking to me like I was stupid. Old couple: “Show us the men’s socks, not the kids’ socks.” Me: “These are the men’s socks.” They then threatened to walk out and never come back due to my “rudeness.”

He asked how old their grandson is.

To be honest, I wish they did walk out, but sadly, they did not. They then started talking to each other about how these socks will probably be too big for their grandson. Me: “How old is your grandson?” Old couple: “He is eight.”

So now, he’s confused! Lol.

Seriously, you are telling me you screamed at me like three times about not wanting kids socks. Then, you now drop that the person you are buying the socks for is eight years old. Are you kidding me?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Short and honest.

This person makes a valid point.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Lol. This user shares their personal thought.

There’s a glitch it the Matrix, says this person. Lol.

They don’t want kids’ socks, yet they’re giving them to a kid!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.