Employee Ignored IT Specialist’s Warnings About Her Laptop’s System Failure, But Then Things Got Out Of Hand

Sometimes when an IT specialist warns you about your computer, just listen to them!

This IT employee shares how a fellow employee ignored his warnings and now he knows something bad is going to happen!

Check out the full story.

You need to stop using your laptop right now as your battery is dangerously close to blowing out. So browsing through the ticket queue this morning and came across a fun looking one that I just had to pull. IT I need help. Hello IT this is $user at #branch and my laptop needs repair. It just suddenly separated from itself. I have included a picture. Please advise.

Watch how fast things escalated here!

PS The laptop is really hot. The picture she produced was a laptop that had the top part, where the keyboard was, separated from the bottom part. I think to myself. “Huh… that’s interes….ting OOOOOOOOHHHHHHHHHHH NOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!” Yeah… that’s thermal expansion of the battery. I call her up. No answer. Call her cell number. No answer. I called her boss. $Boss – Its a wonderful day at our company this is $Boss how may I assist you?

He couldn’t get through at first…

$Me – Hello this is $ME with the it support team. $User contacted us about a laptop issue. $Boss – Yes she is currently with a client I will have her call you right back. She hangs up. I call back. $Boss – This is $Boss. $me – Yes this is $me again. It is an emergency and I need to speak with $user immediately. $Boss – She is with a client I will $ME – The picture she sent us is of thermal expansion of the battery and is in danger of catching fire.

They were just not putting her on the line!

$Boss – Look she is with a client and they $Me – Her laptop can catch fire. I am not joking. It is vital her computer be turned off this very instant and unplugged. $Boss – I highly doubt that. $Me – OK. Well. I gave you the warning. If the battery does blow out I will point to this recorded phone call when HR has questions. $Boss – You are serious? $Yes I wanted to say “Duh hoy.”

Things got a bit tense…

$Boss – Shouting out her door. $User hey I have IT on the phone. I need you in my office now. She puts me on speakerphone. $Boss – Tell her what you told me. $Me – That picture you sent was of something called thermal expansion of the battery. You said the laptop was hot right? $User – Yes. $Me – Your battery has expanded and is in danger of blowing out. IF this happens while you are using it, it can lead to sever burns on your hands. Lithium fires are no joke.

He was so concerned about this laptop!

$User – Ok. I will go ahead and shut it down when I am done with this client. $Me – Mutes mic Do the words laptop fire carry no sense of urgency with these people? Unmutes mic I do not believe it can wait that long. This is a kind of do or die situation… and that may not be a figure of speech given the circumstances. $User – OK. I will go ahead and unplug it and finish this loan on another computer. I submit a ticket to purchasing for warranty/replacement and pull the call log. I submit the ticket numbers for mine, purchasing, and the call log to my boss letting him know the situation. I CCed his boss and the CIO. I made sure they knew I did my job and that the user may decide to ignore me.

UH OH…

Spoiler alert. She ignored me. Two hours later I am notified that an investigation has been opened regarding my “Mishandling” of the repair process and that disciplinary action may be handed down. I forward that email to my boss who responds with the notes, call log, and ticket numbers. Five minutes later the name on the investigation is changed to the manager’s name. She continued to use it and it caught fire. Yes I have pictures… no I will not share.

YIKES! That’s so annoying!

Why would they ignore a safety concern so casually?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows how people react to bad news!

This user shares a similar thing that had happened with them!

This user shares a similar story!

This user knows things will get tricky when it goes as far as an investigation.

This user knows some laws don’t apply to some people.

Somebody’s being really ignorant here!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.