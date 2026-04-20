Employee Was Asked By His Terrible Boss To Give Up His Vacation Day To Cover In A Snowstorm, But He Declined And Contemplated Reminding The Boss Of Her Own Hypocrisy

There’s a certain kind of boss who enforces boundaries aggressively for themselves and ignores them completely for everyone else.

When a vacationing employee got texted by his boss asking him to come in during a snowstorm and lose his PTO in the process, he declined and started thinking about a very memorable all-caps message he had once received when he tried to reach the boss on her vacation.

The hypocrisy wasn’t lost on him for one second.

Keep reading for the full story.

My boss is asking me to come into work while on vacation I just received an early morning text from my manager asking me to come in. I politely responded that I am on vacation.

Still, the boss makes excuses about why she needs him to drop everything.

She said that she knows, but that they are short-staffed due to the recent snowstorm — and that she knows I live close enough to walk to work, even in the snow.

He asks about PTO, but the boss makes it clear she doesn’t really care about his wellbeing.

I asked how me working today would work with my PTO, and she said, “An employee cannot work and get PTO on the same day, so you will not get PTO for today.” I am just going to say no. This is silly.

She’s also extremely hypocritical, to boot.

One time I texted her a question without realizing she was on vacation, and she responded with, “I AM ON VACATION. DO NOT EVER CONTACT ME WHILE I AM ON VACATION. PLEASE RESPECT MY TIME.” I am tempted to say the same thing to her now.

Only a terrible boss would have such a short memory.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter thinks the employee’s first mistake was actually responding.

A day off is a day off.

Why not throw the bosses words right back in her face?

This boss may just be one of the worst ever.

This boss already sent the precedent — he’s just following it.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.