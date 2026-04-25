Employee Was Fired By His Boss As An April Fools Joke, So Employee Packed His Stuff, Destroyed His Client List, And Filed For Unemployment Before His Boss Could Explain The Joke

Telling an employee they are fired as an April Fools joke is the kind of prank that only works if the employee is in on it — and this one was not.

When a worker got told by his boss that he was fired, he spent two hours shutting down his station, destroyed the largest client list in the branch, and walked out before the boss could explain himself.

Needless to say, the office was left scrambling.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

My boss told me I was fired as soon as I got to work, laughed and walked off. I spent the next 2 hours shutting down my station and packing my stuff. I even destroyed my client list — and mine was the largest in the branch.

But then the boss threw another curveball.

When I got home about 3 hours later, he called me. Boss: “Hey Z! Where are you at? I can’t find you in the office.” Me: “You fired me. Why the heck would I be at work?” Boss: “It’s April Fools! It was a joke! Get back in here.”

This employee wasn’t about to let this slide.

Me: “No. You clearly said I am fired. I’ll be taking unemployment for a few months and filing a complaint with HR.” He lost his mind, and I just hung up on him. It’s not funny, and I’m taking a vacation while riding the wrongful termination train. He has called me 10 times, and I think HR is calling me now.

The state of someone’s employment isn’t something to joke about.

What did Reddit think?

Some jokes just aren’t funny.

This boss puts the “fool” in “April Fools.”

“But it was April Fool’s Day” is not a valid legal defense.

This user is against the “holiday” altogether.

This boss learned a very valuable lesson that jokes like this don’t belong in the workplace.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.