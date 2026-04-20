Employee Watched His Boss Promote His Secretary Over Everyone Else After An Obvious Office Affair, So Now His Career Has Stagnated While She Gets Everything Handed To Her

We all know life’s not fair, but some situations just take things to a whole new level.

When an employee watched a newly hired secretary go from inappropriate office behavior with the boss to operations manager in three months while he had to threaten to quit just to get a raise, he knew the playing field was anything but level.

Keep reading for the full story.

Boss Dating Secretary My boss hired a secretary about 2 years ago, and immediately there was some unprofessional behavior going on that we all noticed.

They didn’t do the best job of keeping their relationship a secret.

They would drink and hang out late at the office. People saw inappropriate touching, making out, and hickey marks. It bothered everybody, and I was tasked with bringing it up to the boss since I was friendly with him.

Soon, he started to show blatant favoritism towards her.

He ended up firing half the squad and promoted her to oversee the whole operation — all within 3 months. Things settled down and she quit drinking.

Soon the employee himself started getting involved in the triangle.

She started flirting with me heavily, and since the boss told me they weren’t involved, I got carried away myself and made out with her a few times. Yeah, I messed that up — but I thought she could be the one. It didn’t work out, and we’ve had a rocky relationship ever since.

He starts to feel resentful at just how unequal the treatment was.

I had to work my way up and ask for raises — even threaten to quit just to get higher pay. Everything was handed to her. She would always complain that we are behind on orders but never come around to help us out. She’s always just constantly flirting with the boss. She gets paid overtime just to hang out and talk with the boss after her 8 hours.

Soon the employee realized her relationship with the boss wasn’t quite over.

Well, nowadays I’m noticing the boss and her are getting extra close again — hanging out after work and leaving in the same car together. He used to go to the gym after work but now does it before work to hang out with her more. He’s been acting extra happy too, which is weird because he wasn’t like this before.

Now he’s showing her special treatment again.

My career has stagnated while she gets all the good projects. I’m paid a decent wage — $7 above minimum — and I’m an unskilled worker, so I’m kind of stuck. I’m stuck doing menial tasks and rarely taught anything new. I’ve been here the longest.

What an unfair situation.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

HR might actually be able to help here.

Perhaps it’s time to move on from this toxic workplace once and for all.

The boss is clearly only out for himself here.

The writing may be on the wall here.

It’s hard to work at a job where the dysfunction comes right from the top.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.